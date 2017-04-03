Vivian Garcia-Tunon of VGT Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HR leader to discuss millennial workforce and achieving career satisfaction.

human resources leader and executive performance coach Vivian Garcia-Tunon in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on April 5th at 1pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on April 12th at 1pm EDT.

Uniquely positioned as an older millennial with nearly twenty years of human resources expertise at Fortune 500 companies, Ms. Garcia-Tunon will discuss declining employee engagement. how companies can reengage their workforce, and how employees can best achieve career satisfaction.

“Both employers and employees are struggling,” says Garcia-Tunon. “Studies show that nearly two-thirds of today’s workforce is disengaged and workers are changing jobs more frequently.”

Garcia-Tunon is the founder of VGT Consulting Group, a full-service talent consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations engage their talent and develop more effective leaders.

“I’m a disruptor,” says Garcia-Tunon. “We look at what’s working and what’s not working–the holistic employee experience– and we focus on how to excite them and engage them.”

This issue of engagement has proven especially difficult with millennials. Many company leaders struggle to engage their millennial talent because millennials are different from other workforce generations. VGT works with organizations to better engage millennials and keep them satisfied in their roles.

“Millennials are misunderstood. They’re hungry to learn. They’re hungry to leverage all of their skills and talents. They’re hungry to make an impact with meaningful work,” says Garcia-Tunon. “Organizations struggle with holding their attention. Millennials want more freedom, they want to work smart and they don’t want to be put in a box. Smart leaders understand the future of their organization rely on millennials; and it’s all about creating flexibility, giving them opportunities to learn, and letting them to do what they do best.”

Garcia-Tunon works with executives to help them engage better with their employees and with individual professionals to help them identify more fulfilling career paths.

“Professionals want and expect more. Not only from their employers but of themselves, and their careers,” says Garcia-Tunon. “As an older-millennial with nearly twenty years of corporate human resources experience at Fortune 500 companies, I have seen and felt the disconnect. That’s why I have created a program, Elevation Line, to help professionals reconnect with their careers.”

