Helicopter Tourism 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.45% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global helicopter tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the period 2017-2021.
Since the last decade, the introduction of new tourist destinations has fueled a revolution in the global tourism industry. With the increase in the number of the tourism service providers, there has been a significant growth in the demand for air travel and a simultaneous rise in the number of aircraft and helicopter. Some countries, such as Australia, France, Spain, South Africa, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the UK, and the US have been the major beneficiaries of global tourism over the years.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global helicopter tourism market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Helicopter Tourism Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Birds Eye View Helicopters
• Chicago Helicopter Tours
• Liberty Helicopter
• Maverick Helicopters
• SUNDANCE HELICOPTERS
Other prominent vendors
• Barcelona Helicopters
• Bravo Helicopters
• Cape Town Helicopters
• Heliair Venice
• HELI-JET AVIATION
• Kaikoura Helicopters
• Niagara Helicopters
• Sydney Helicopters
Market driver
• Increasing use of commercial helicopters.
Market challenge
• Inconvenience associated with helicopters.
Market trend
• Alliance between helicopter operators and resorts.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by tourism type
• Market share by tourism type
• Global general helicopter tourism market
• Global customized helicopter tourism market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market share by geography
• Geographical segmentation by revenue
• Helicopter tourism market in the Americas
• Helicopter tourism market in EMEA
• Helicopter tourism market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Alliance between helicopter operators and resorts
• Integration of big data with helicopter avionics
PART 11: Patent analysis
• Patent trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Birds Eye View Helicopters
• Chicago Helicopter Tours
• Liberty Helicopter
• Maverick Helicopters
• SUNDANCE HELICOPTERS
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
