There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,714 in the last 365 days.

Corrugated Box in the US 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.71% and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Corrugated Box in the US 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.71% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --


The analysts forecast the corrugated box market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Corrugated boxes are paper-based containers used in packaging durable and non-durable goods. These boxes are flexible, durable, and lightweight, and are used as a cost-effective form of packaging. Corrugated boxes are used for packaging consumer and industrial goods. These boxes are not only used as shipping containers but are also used as retail-ready packaging boxes by retailers.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1119917-corrugated-box-market-in-the-us-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the corrugated box market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the trends, drivers, and challenges of the corrugated box market in the US.

The report, Corrugated Box Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Georgia-Pacific
• International Paper
• KapStone
• Mondi
• WestRock

Other prominent vendors
• Smurfit Kappa Group
• INDEVCO Group
• DS Smith
• Amcor
• American Corrugated
• Buckeye Corrugated
• Corrugated Supplies
• Kruger Packaging
• Pratt Industries
• Packaging Corporation of America
• Shillington Box

Market driver
• Increase in use of processed and packaged foods.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Competition from other forms of packaging.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Full Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1119917-corrugated-box-market-in-the-us-2017-2021

Market trend
• Corrugated boxes aid environment sustainability.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?


Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Corrugated box market in the US by end-user application
• Corrugated box market in the US by food and beverage products
• Corrugated box market in the US by non-durable products
• Corrugated box market in the US by durables and others

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 09: Market trends
• Rapid advances in printing
• Corrugated boxes aid environment sustainability
• Demand for lightweight packaging

PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario

PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• Georgia-Pacific
• International Paper
• KapStone
• Mondi
• WestRock
• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Appendix
• List of abbreviations

………..CONTINUED

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1119917

ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of rmaket research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics, Retail, Technology, World & Regional