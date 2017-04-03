Corrugated Box in the US 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.71% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the corrugated box market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2017-2021.
The analysts forecast the corrugated box market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Corrugated boxes are paper-based containers used in packaging durable and non-durable goods. These boxes are flexible, durable, and lightweight, and are used as a cost-effective form of packaging. Corrugated boxes are used for packaging consumer and industrial goods. These boxes are not only used as shipping containers but are also used as retail-ready packaging boxes by retailers.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the corrugated box market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the trends, drivers, and challenges of the corrugated box market in the US.
The report, Corrugated Box Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Georgia-Pacific
• International Paper
• KapStone
• Mondi
• WestRock
Other prominent vendors
• Smurfit Kappa Group
• INDEVCO Group
• DS Smith
• Amcor
• American Corrugated
• Buckeye Corrugated
• Corrugated Supplies
• Kruger Packaging
• Pratt Industries
• Packaging Corporation of America
• Shillington Box
Market driver
• Increase in use of processed and packaged foods.
Market challenge
• Competition from other forms of packaging.
Market trend
• Corrugated boxes aid environment sustainability.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Corrugated box market in the US by end-user application
• Corrugated box market in the US by food and beverage products
• Corrugated box market in the US by non-durable products
• Corrugated box market in the US by durables and others
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 09: Market trends
• Rapid advances in printing
• Corrugated boxes aid environment sustainability
• Demand for lightweight packaging
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• Georgia-Pacific
• International Paper
• KapStone
• Mondi
• WestRock
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Appendix
• List of abbreviations
………..CONTINUED
