Krystal® Announces New Restaurant Concept and Product Launch
Marietta, GA Location to Feature Refreshed Design and Round-the-Clock ServiceATLANTA, GA, US, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Krystal Company announced today the opening of its first restaurant location to feature a new building prototype and a complete frozen treat lineup, including new hand spun shakes, soft serve cones and sundaes, as well as Kool-Aid Slushies and a ‘Caramel Mocha Frost’ iced coffee product. The restaurant will open on Wednesday, April 5 in Marietta, GA and has as its central feature a contemporary clock tower reminding guests that they can get fresh, hot and steamy burgers around the clock. Famous for its iconic square hamburgers, Krystal has delighted guests throughout the Southeast for more than 80 years – but this is the first redesign for the brand in more than a decade.
The remodeled restaurant, located at 271 Cobb Parkway S, features a vibrant color package, LED lighting, enhanced digital menu board and artwork that is modern, yet maintains the brand’s heritage. “The Krystal team has worked to create an experience which marries our long history of quality and value to the dynamic, contemporary brand we represent today,” said Brian Blosser, Vice President of Construction and Development at The Krystal Company. “Whatever the occasion, and for Krystal fans both current and new, this design allows guests to enjoy Krystal in a refreshed way.”
The company’s new restaurant initiative started with internal project design followed by research with guests on what they saw as the significance of the brand. After more than nine months of research and design development, the Davenport prototype, with the prominent clock tower, was created to pay tribute to one of Krystal’s founding members, Rody Davenport, Jr., long-revered for his commitment to quality food and the guest experience.
“The public’s response to our remodeling effort has been exciting and gratifying,” continued Blosser. “We’re planning on moving forward with the Davenport design in future locations, and replicating the anticipated success in select additional markets. Our guests can look forward to enjoying classic and new favorites in an environment we truly believe reflects the best of our brand.”
About The Krystal Company
Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 350 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.
###
Peyton Sadler
Ink Link Marketing
305-631-2283
email us here