Project Portfolio Management Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.34% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global project portfolio management software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% during the period 2017-2021.
PPM software enables the monitoring of project performance based on the allocation of resources within a time frame and budgetary limits while managing the risks involved. The software also helps to examine the risk-reward ratio of each project, duration of the project, and the expected outcomes. Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is the consolidated and synchronized management of the methods, processes, and tools that are used by project managers and stakeholders. It helps in planning, executing, managing, controlling, and analyzing current and proposed projects in line with the organization’s strategic objectives.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global project portfolio management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from software licenses and subscriptions worldwide to calculate the market size.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise
• Microsoft
• Oracle
• SAP
Other prominent vendors
• Atlassian
• EOS Software
• LiquidPlanner
• Mavenlink
• onepoint PROJECTS
• Planview
• Sciforma
• Sopheon
• Upland
• VersionOne
• Workfront
• Wrike
Market driver
• Rise in need for global project collaboration.
Market challenge
• Threat from open-source PPM software.
Market trend
• Adoption of agile practice in PPM.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Economic overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• PPM Overview
• PPM software market segmentation
• PPM software
• PPM life cycle
PART 06: Market size and forecast
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment
• Global PPM software market segmentation by deployment
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market segmentation by end-user
• BFSI
• Construction and infrastructure
• Information and technology
• Healthcare
• Others
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global PPM software market by geography
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
