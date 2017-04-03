Scaling of Home Automation Adoption in India
Avinash Gautam CEO of Silvan Innovation Labs explains How their Home Automation products has made a mark for itself & is seeing strong adoption in India Market.BANGALORE , KARNATAKA , BANGALORE , April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Automation holds the promise of making your life more safe, secure, comfortable and energy efficient, but scaling this up as a profitable business has been a challenge for most players in Industry. Silvan Innovation Labs is one of the very few companies in India which has made a mark for itself in this space and is seeing strong adoption of its products and solutions by several real-estate players, consumers and even in non-residential sectors like banks, office spaces, hotels etc.
The most important aspect of home automation is to understand its user is a “unit which consists of various family members and other people who use the home”. By virtue of affecting the functioning of the home, home automation has to comprehend the lifestyle of people in a particular place. Another important aspect is infrastructure in which it is deployed, and they tend to vary from region to region. On both these fronts, the ground realities in India are a bit different compared to other places.
Indian families usually have people of various age groups residing under the same roof. It also has people outside the family like maids, frequent visitors etc. who have the need to use the home. So ensuring co-existence of modern and traditional way of living is a pre-requisite to this kind of stake-holders accepting anything within the home. As an example, if one has to enable lighting automation within the home, the system must ensure that the regular switches continue their usual operation, and the switch and automation must work in true-two way manner. The same principle of manual operation extends to everything which automation enables.
The other very important aspect of Automation is what it does with energy. Automation plays a key role in energy management, but for reasons which are not very obvious. Power outages are quite common in several places in India, and most of the families usually opt for solutions to handle short power outages, like inverters or a DG set. Given limitations of different power sources, home automation becomes very important here for managing these power transitions seamlessly. So it is the energy availability and not as much as energy optimization which tops the list of considerations for the home owners in India, though they will be happy if you reduce their energy bills too.
The need for home automation usually starts with the need for security, and here too things happen in slightly different manner in India. Community plays a very critical in the security of the neighbourhood, and any security system must ensure an effective way to engaging the community with your home security. SECURE, which is Silvan’s wireless security system, coupled with its cloud software IPSM (Integrated Property Services Manager) ensures that a particular community or a neighbourhood is equipped with all the information and alerts needed to ensure the safety and security of a particular family in that neighbourhood. Doing all this is a necessary but not the sufficient condition for market success in India. Since India is not a DIY country, there is a complex process of ensuring that particular solution is cost-effectively sold and installed in a house. For a commercially viable mass-market business, one has to make the whole installation process so simple that the neighbourhood electrician should be able to pull it off.
Once all these things are handled, there is a chance of a company seeing some success in market. It has taken Silvan six years to fine tune all these things, and the result has been that it is now the home automation company of choice of over 35 leading real-estate developers all over India in several large real-estate projects, and was recognised as one of the best home automation companies in India by Homes magazine in 2016, has been selected as company of choice by one the leading Telecom operators here, and several families and large communities are today enjoying its systems and services.
