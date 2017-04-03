Discovery by University of Virginia Researchers Prompts New Look at What Led to the Salem Witch Trials

Amazon is offering the Kindle edition free, April 4-8 2017, of "A Witch in the Family: The Salem Witch Trials Re-examined in Light of New Evidence."

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Hawley Martin, a direct descendent of a victim of the Salem witch trials, says new evidence has come to light that prompted him to update and revise the award-winning book he wrote in 2006, which attempted to identify the root cause of the 1692 witch hysteria that ravaged the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

“Many historians maintain the so-called ‘afflicted’ who accused others of witchcraft were faking their symptoms,” Martin said. “I didn’t think so in 2006, and I certainly don’t now. The findings revealed by U.Va. provide the missing piece of the puzzle that causes the others to fall into place.”

Martin’s seven-times-great grandmother, Susannah North Martin, was hanged on July 19, 1692. Nineteen were hanged during the course of the trials, one was crushed to death, and five died in prison. Martin’s book, "A Witch in the Family," has maintained a 4.5 Star rating on Amazon over the years.

“This new, second edition is nothing less than a riveting, real-life murder mystery—the ultimate reality show no one who wants to know the truth will want to miss,” Martin said.

The second edtion of "A Witch in the Family" is published by The Oaklea Press and distributed by CreateSpace. It is available as a Kindle eBook for $3.99 and in trade paperback for $12.95. The Kindle edition of the this new release is being offered free on Amazon, April 4-8, 2017.

