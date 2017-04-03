Prescription Drug Take Back Event
Safely dispose of expired medications by attending the 'Prescription Drug Take Back' event on Saturday, April 29th at the Luzerne County Court House.
Nearly 78 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. According to the DEA, medicines in the home are a leading cause of accidental poisoning and flushed or trashed medicines can end up polluting waters. Rates of prescription drug abuse are alarmingly high - over half of teens abusing medicines get them from a family member or friend, including the home medicine cabinet, and often without their knowledge.
“When you look at the staggering number of lives lost and the impact the opioid epidemic has on our community it is hard to ignore this public health emergency,” says Tonyehn Verkitus, the Executive Director of the Luzerne County Medical Society. “As an organization that supports the health of our residents the opioid crisis is a priority for us in 2017.”
Those wishing to dispose of medications may simply 'drive-up' and turn in expired or unused medications safely and conveniently at the court house. The first 100 participants will receive a free ticket to the movies thanks to the generosity of Clear Brook Treatment Centers.
The Luzerne County Medical Society will be on hand to provide resources to help save lives and help addicted individuals and their families get the treatment they need to live long, productive lives.
About the Luzerne County Medical Society
The Luzerne County Medical Society (LCMS) has been representing physicians for more than 150 years. The Society, a professional membership organization for physicians who live or work in Luzerne County, promotes the advancement of science, maintains the standards of the profession, and protects public health. LCMS seeks to provide resources across a range of health care issues for the good of the profession and the public. For more visit www.luzernemedsoc.org.
