Transportation Infrastructure 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3% and Forecast to 2021
Transportation Infrastructure 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2021PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Transportation Infrastructure 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3% and Forecast to 2021”.
The analysts forecast the global transportation infrastructure market to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2017-2021.
Transport is a critical driver of social and economic development, generating opportunities for the poor and facilitating economies to become more competitive. Transportation infrastructure connects individuals to jobs, health services, and education. Transportation infrastructure facilitates the supply of goods and services around the globe. For instance, rural roads help prevent neonatal and pregnancy-related deaths by providing timely access to childbirth-related healthcare services and also help farmers to augment their revenue by connecting them to various markets.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transportation infrastructure market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by the vendors and the overall market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Transportation Infrastructure Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ACS Group
• Bechtel
• CK Hutchison Group
• Globalvia Inversiones (GVI)
• VINCI
Other prominent vendors
• Abeinsa
• Abertis
• Acciona
• Alberici-Flintco
• Alstom
• Andrade Gutierrez
• Anhui Construction Engineering Group
• Arabian Construction
• Astaldi
• Atlantia
• Atlas Grup
• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
• BAUER
• Bilfinger Berger
• BL Harbert International
• Bonatti
• Bouygues Construction
• C.M.C. di Ravenna Società Cooperativa
• Camargo Correa
• CB&I
• CGCOC Group
• China Electric Power Equipment and Technology
• China General Technology (Group) Holding
• China Geo-Engineering
• China Gezhouba Group
• China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO)
• China Huanqiu Construction & Engineering
• China Jiangsu International Economic and Technical Cooperation Group
• China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic & Technical Cooperation
• China Metallurgical Group
• China National Machinery Industry
• China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering & Construction
• China Railway Construction
• China Railway Group
• China State Construction Engineering
• China Zhongyuan Engineering
• Chiyoda
• CIMIC Group
• Consolidated Contractors Group
• Contracting and Trading
• CTCI
• Daelim Industrial
• Daewoo Engineering & Construction
• Dongfang Electric
• Egis Projects
• Eiffage
• ELLAKTOR
• Ferrovial
• Fluor
• GS Engineering & Construction
• Hyundai Engineering & Construction
• Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS)
• Jacobs
• Jan De Nul Group
• JGC
• Kajima
• Larsen & Toubro
• Lendlease Group
• M+W Group
• Mapa Insaat Ve Ticaret
• Meridiam
• Nata Construction Tourism Trade & Industry
• NCC
• Norinco International Cooperation
• NWS Holdings
• Obayashi
• Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL)
• Odebrecht
• Odebrecht Engenharia E Construção
• Orascom Construction
• PCL Construction Enterprises
• Petrofac
• POSCO Engineering & Construction
• Power Construction Corporation of China
• Renaissance Construction
• Rizzani De Eccher
• Royal Bam Group
• Royal Boskalis Westminster
• Sacyr
• Saipem
• Salini Impregilo
• Samsung C&T
• Samsung Engineering
• Shanghai Construction Group
• Sinopec Zhongyuan Petroleum Engineering
• SK Engineering & Construction
• Skanska
• SNC-Lavalin
• Società Italiana Per Condotte d’Acqua
• STRABAG
• Technip
• Técnicas Reunidas
• Tekfen Construction and Installation
• The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman)
• Toyo Engineering
• Weihai International Economic & Technical Cooperative (WIETC)
• XPCC Construction & Engineering (Group)
• Yapi Merkezi
• Yuksel Insaat
• Zhejiang Construction Investment Group
• Zhingding International Engineering
• Zhongmei Engineering Group
Market driver
• Rise in transportation demand due to globalization.
Market challenge
• Under-maintenance of infrastructure.
Market trend
• Adoption of new technologies.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global transportation infrastructure market segmentation by end-user
• Global railways infrastructure market
• Global urban mass transit infrastructure market
• Global airports infrastructure market
• Global roads and bridges infrastructure market
• Global ports infrastructure market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global transportation infrastructure market segmentation by geography
• Transportation infrastructure market in APAC
• Transportation infrastructure market in EMEA
• Transportation infrastructure market in Americas
PART 08: Market drivers
• Changing demographics
• Aging infrastructure
• Rise in transportation demand due to globalization
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
• Investment imbalance
• Project delays and cost overruns
• Under-maintenance of infrastructure
………..CONTINUED
