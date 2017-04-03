Learningonline.xyz to Exhibit at the Step 2017 Conference in Dubai, UAE
Now in its fifth edition, Step Conference is the largest interactive gathering in the MENA attracting thousands of technology enthusiasts from around the world.
The event first started in 2013 has grown from 300 to over 4000 attendees in 2016 and has expanded to become the largest gathering for technology, digital and entertainment industries in the MENA region. It attracts the most influential investors in the world, as well as heavyweights from the tech, digital and entertainment industries.
Learningonline.xyz will be showcasing its ecosystem of edTech and eLearning solutions modeled on ‘concierged learning’, which provides instant and quick solutions to performance related problems for personnel development.
Sue Brett, C.E.O. of Learningonline.xyz commented: "We are excited to be part of the Step 2017 Conference in Dubai and look forward to showcasing our concierged edTech solutions to industry experts, investors, and other entrepreneurs. One of the highlights for us is experiencing first-hand the strong ethos of innovation that is the cornerstone of this region."
The conference features international partners such as IBM and Facebook, talks & panels by industry leaders and influencers, as well as workshops & activities hosted by regional and international experts from tech, digital and entertainment industries.
Visit Learningonline.xyz at the Startup Basecamp Booth 111 on April 6 at the Step 2017 Conference in Dubai, UAE at the Dubai International Marine Club. For more information visit http://learningonline.xyz
About Step Conference:
STEP Conference was founded by Ray Dargham in 2012 and is now the Middle East's biggest and disruptive tech conference. STEP Conference will take place on 4-5 April 2017 at the Dubai International Marine Club.
About learningonline.xyz:
Learningonline.xyz delivers a unique cultural connectivity ecosystem, connecting cultures through language learning innovation in over 160 languages. It is the only solution to offer video and micro based language learning for 160+ languages. Its combination of mLMS, apps and online-based products connects learners, peers and instructors to a world of cultures.
Cudoo: self-paced online courses for 160+ languages and professional development skills.
Langu.ag: award winning free multi-language app for 160+ languages.
Speaking Cultures: online language exchange platform for peer learning
Moaz Khan
learningonline.xyz
+14086417790
email us here