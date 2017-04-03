Global Luxury Fashion Market is expected to Grow at CAGR of 5% by 2022
Luxury Fashion market contains the information from 2014 to 2022. Global Luxury Fashion market is expected to grow with the CAGR of more than 5% by 2022
Globally, the market for luxury fashion has been increasing due to changing consumption patterns and growing demand for new designs and brands. Growing brand awareness and discounts on big brands online considerably supported the luxury fashion market. Hence, global luxury fashion market is expected to grow at CAGR over 5% post the year 2022.
Market Research Analysis:
• Increased access to internet, improved awareness for various brands has supported luxury brand sales through online distribution channel
• Consumer’s preference towards new designs, brands, comfort has encouraged the sales across various segments in the market
Key Players
• Louis Vuitton
• Hermès
• Gucci
• Chanel
• Rolex
• Cartier
• Prada
• Burberry
• Michael Kors
• Tiffany
• Zara
• Dolce & Gabbana
Key Findings
• Secondary data reveals that among the various market segments accessories specifically watches and jewelry witnessed highest growth followed by clothing in the last few years
• Clothing and accessories dominates the luxury fashion market both in market volume
• Rise in women working population across the world has boosted the luxury fashion product sales to a greater extent, traction for branded items, rise in disposable incomes continue to support growth of the luxury fashion market
Segmentation
By Type - Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and others
By Distribution Channel - Mon brand stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi brand boutiques, airport, e-commerce and others
By Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RO
