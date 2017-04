Drip Irrigation System Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Drip Irrigation System -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021

This report studies Drip Irrigation System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Eurodrip S.A.
Hunter Industries Incorporated
Lindsay Corporation
Microjet Irrigation Systems
Nelson Irrigation Corporation
NetaFirm limited
Jain Irrigation Systems limited
The Toro Company
Driptech Incorporated
EPC Industries limited
Rain Bird Corporation

By types, the market can be split into
Porous Soaker Hose Systems
Emitter Drip System
Watermatic Drip System
Micro Misting Sprinklers
Others

By Application, the market can be split into
Agricultural Irrigation
Landscape Irrigation
Greenhouse Irrigation
Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India 