Global Virtual Reality Market 2017 Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand and Upcoming Trends
Virtual Reality Market by Type (Augmented, Immersive, Video mapping), by Component (Projector, Sensor, HMD), by Application, by Technology - Forecast 2027
The major growth driver of Virtual Reality Market includes growing digitization, advancement of technology, increasing demand for head mounted displays in gaming and entertainment industries, and rising investment in virtual reality market among others. However, high cost of devices and lack of technical expertise are the factors among others which are hindering the growth of Virtual Reality Market.
Key Players
• Google Inc. (US),
• Microsoft Corporation (US),
• Blippar Inc. (UK),
• Vuzix Corporation (US),
• Metaio Gmbh (Germany),
• Qualcomm Incorporated (US),
• Oculus VR, LLC (US),
• EON Reality, Inc. (US).
Segments
Segmentation by Types:
• Immersive
• augmented
• video mapping
• distributed
• tele-presence among others.
Segmentation by Technology:
• Non-immersive
• Semi-immersive
• Full-immersive among others.
Segmentation by Components:
• HMD (head mounted displays)
• gesture control devices
• projector & display walls
• 3D camera
• sensors
• Semiconductors among others.
Segmentation by Applications:
• Aerospace & defense
• Gaming & entertainment
• Diagnostics& surgeries
• Tourism among others.
Virtual Reality (VR) Market Study Objective:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Virtual Reality Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To Analyze the Virtual Reality Market Development based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Types, Technology, components, applications and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Virtual Reality Market .
Industry News:
• Google has published in its news on June 2016 that the company is working on developing a virtual reality version of Chrome for android devices.
• Microsoft corporation has announced in May 2016 about a new gaming notebooks containing Windows 10 which is built for virtual reality gaming.
• Vuzix Corporation, one of the leading suppliers of video eyewear and M300 smart glasses, has announced in July 2016 that it has done partnership with Sensory, a silicon valley-based company, to deliver voice recognition on the M300 to improve the efficiency on work by the users.
