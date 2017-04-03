Global Robotic Process Automation Market Is Estimated To Grow By Huge 57% of CAGR
Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises and Industries), By Industries (BFSI, Manufacturing) - Forecast 2022
RPA or Robotic Process Automation is an application technology where software with capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning are used for handling high volume, repeatable tasks. RPA allows an employees to configure and program a computer software or a robot to interpret exiting application in the organization for manipulating data, processing transactions and communicating with digital systems. The RPA is similar to traditional IT automation but the major difference between these technologies is, RPA is capable of learning itself and adapt to changing circumstances which a traditional IT automation system lacks.
Global Robotic Process Automation Market has seen tremendous opportunities in the future, as once the RPA software has been trained, companies will be able to reap the benefits of this software as it has proven to be very effective in back-office tasks and middle-office tasks in various industries. The industries where RPA can be a boon is BFSI, Supply Chain, accounting, CRM and HRM among others.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Robotic Process Automation Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”
Major Key Players:
• Automation Anywhere (France)
• Blue Prism (U.K.)
• OpenSpan (U.S.)
• Celaton (U.S.)
• Exilant (India)
• OpenConnect Systems Incorporated (U.S.)
• Verint Systems (U.S.)
• Cognizant (U.S.)
• Infosys Limited (India)
• Atos Corporation (France)
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2209
Study Objectives of Global Robotic Process Automation Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Robotic Process Automation market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the global Robotic Process Automation market based porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by organization size, industries and region.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Robotic Process Automation market.
Segments:
The Global market of RPA is segmented on the basis of Organization Size and Industries. By organization size, the market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises where by industries the market consist deep study of segments- BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Retail among others.
Intended Audience:
• Technology Providers
• Robots Manufacturing Companies
• Software distributors
• Software developing companies
• Banking Industry
• Research Institutes
Market Research Analysis:
MRFR analysis shows that North America is dominating the market of RPA in the year 2016. High development in the IT industry and growing banking sector is driving the market in North America. Also, presence of developed countries in this region gives North America a competitive advantage over other countries.
Europe is expected to stand as second biggest market due to the growing automotive and Healthcare industry in Germany and Italy. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as fastest growing market as China, South Korea and Japan are few of the biggest manufacturing driven economies. High demand of consumer electronic products in this region is also pushing the manufacturers to adopt RPA in the process.
Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/robotic-process-automation-market-2209
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Scope Of The Study
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Research Objective
2.1.3 Assumptions
2.1.4 Limitations
2.2 Research Process
2.2.1 Primary Research
2.2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Forecast Model
Continued…
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Organization Size
Table 2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Industries
Table 3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Regions
Table 4 North America Robotic Process Automation Market, By Country
Table 5 North America Robotic Process Automation Market, By Organization Size
Continued…
List of Figures
Figure 1 Research Methodology
Figure 2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market: By Organization Size (%)
Figure 3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market: By Industries (%)
Figure 4 Global Robotic Process Automation Market: By Region
Figure 5 North America Robotic Process Automation Market, By Organization Size (%)
Continued…
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here