Global Automotive Ceramics Market – Sizing, Growth, Application, Analysis and Outlook (2017-2022)
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Ceramics Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth,Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Ceramics Market:
Executive Summary
Increasing government regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases and various other hazardous pollutants along with the growing focus on electric, hybrid vehicles has led to the growth of automotive ceramics market.
Market for Advanced ceramic in automotive industry is growing steadily on account of stringent government regulations regarding emission control as well as fuel economy standards. Respiratory and lung diseases such as Asthma, Leukemic, and Pulmonary Cancer etc. are gaining prominence among both adult and aged population. Air pollution caused due to transportation sector has been a major contributor.
Among the segments, the market is expected to be driven by ceramic engine accessories on account of increasing government regulations concerning vehicle emission. Ceramic sensors are also anticipated to witness ample growth, owing to the technological advancements leading to higher adoption rates.
While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to increasing number of vehicle production in the region coupled with increasing government norms concerning air pollution.
Global Automotive Ceramic Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.52% during 2017 – 2022F, on account of rising environmental awareness among the population.
North America region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as Japan, India and China.
According to Analytics research report, “Global Automotive Ceramics Market –Sizing, Growth, Application (Ceramic Sensors, Engine Accessories, Ceramic Coatings): Analysis and Outlook (2017-2022)’’, Global Automotive Ceramics market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~8.52% during 2017 - 2022. On the basis of market segment, Global Automotive Ceramics Market has been segmented By Applications (Ceramic Sensors, Ceramic Engine Accessories, Ceramic Coatings and Others); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India)
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Automotive Ceramics Market
• Ceramic Sensors
• Ceramic Engine Accessories
• Ceramic Coatings
Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Automotive Ceramics Market
• Ceramic Sensors
• Ceramic Engine Accessories
• Ceramic Coatings
Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Automotive Ceramics Market
• Ceramic Sensors
• Ceramic Engine Accessories
• Ceramic Coatings
Other Report Highlights:
Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges
Policy and Regulation
Company Analysis - Morgan Advanced Materials, Kyocera, CeramTec, IBIDEN CO., Ltd., Corning Inc., CoorsTek Solutions, Ceradyne Inc., Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd., Elan Technology
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Table of Contents
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Strategic Recommendations
Global Automotive Ceramics Market: Sizing and Growth
4.1. Product Overview
4.2. Global Automotive Ceramics Market: Growth and Forecast (USD Billion)
4.2.1. Market Size, By Value (2012-2016)
4.2.2. Market Size, By Value (2017F-2022F)
4.3. Global Automotive Ceramics Market: Segment Analysis (USD Billion)
4.3.1. Market Size, By Value (2012-2016)
4.3.2. Market Size, By Value (2017-2022F)
4.3.3. By Application, In Percentage (2016)
4.3.4. By Application, In Percentage (2022F)
Global Automotive Ceramics Market: Product Analysis
5.1. Ceramic Sensors (USD Billion)
5.1.1. Market Size, By Value (2012-2022F)
5.1.2. By Type, In Percentage, (2016)
5.1.3. By Type, In Percentage, (2022F)
5.2. Ceramic Engine Accessories (USD Billion)
5.2.1. Market Size, By Value (2012-2022F)
5.2.2. By Type, In Percentage, (2016)
5.2.3. By Type, In Percentage, (2022F)
5.3. Ceramic Coatings (USD Billion)
5.3.1. Market Size, By Value (2012-2022F)
5.4. Other Ceramic Products (USD Billion)
5.4.1. Market Size, By Value (2012-2022F)
Global Automotive Ceramics Market: Regional Analysis (USD Billion)
6.1. Global Automotive Ceramics Market: Regional Breakdown
6.1.1. By Value, In Percentage (2016)
6.1.2. By Value, In Percentage (2022F)
…CONTINUED
