System on Module (SOM) Market to Grow at CAGR of 14.37% 2017 and Forecast to 2022

System on Module industry was 1377.16 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2694.50 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.37% between 2017 and 2022

The DACH and Global System on Module (SOM) Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the System on Module (SOM) market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The System on Module (SOM) industry was 1377.16 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2694.50 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.37% between 2017 and 2022.The report provides a basic overview of the System on Module (SOM) industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. And development policies are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. The System on Module (SOM) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. This report studies System on Module (SOM) focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, coveringKontronCongatecMSC Technologies (Avnet)AdvantechADLinkPortwellEurotechSECO srlTechnexionPhytecAxiomtekAaeonToradexEMACAvalue TechnologyMarket segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with production, industry, revenue, market share and growth rate of System on Module (SOM) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), likeNorth AmericaDACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland)Europe OtherChinaTaiwanROWSplit by product types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoARM Architecturex86 ArchitecturePower ArchitectureOther ArchitectureSplit by applications, this report focuses on industry, market share and growth rate of System on Module (SOM) in each application, can be divided intoIndustrial AutomationMedicalEntertainmentTransportationTest & MeasurementOther 