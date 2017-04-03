System on Module (SOM) Market to Grow at CAGR of 14.37% 2017 and Forecast to 2022
System on Module industry was 1377.16 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2694.50 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.37% between 2017 and 2022PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
The DACH and Global System on Module (SOM) Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the System on Module (SOM) market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The System on Module (SOM) industry was 1377.16 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2694.50 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.37% between 2017 and 2022.
The report provides a basic overview of the System on Module (SOM) industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. And development policies are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the System on Module (SOM) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
This report studies System on Module (SOM) focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Kontron
Congatec
MSC Technologies (Avnet)
Advantech
ADLink
Portwell
Eurotech
SECO srl
Technexion
Phytec
Axiomtek
Aaeon
Toradex
EMAC
Avalue Technology
Market segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with production, industry, revenue, market share and growth rate of System on Module (SOM) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
North America
DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland)
Europe Other
China
Taiwan
ROW
Split by product types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
ARM Architecture
x86 Architecture
Power Architecture
Other Architecture
Split by applications, this report focuses on industry, market share and growth rate of System on Module (SOM) in each application, can be divided into
Industrial Automation
Medical
Entertainment
Transportation
Test & Measurement
Other
Table of Contents
1 System on Module (SOM) Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of System on Module (SOM) 1
1.2 System on Module (SOM) Segment by Types 1
1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of System on Module (SOM) by Types in 2016 1
1.2.2 ARM Architecture 4
1.2.3 x86 Architecture 5
1.2.4 Power Architecture 6
1.3 System on Module (SOM) Segment by Applications 6
1.3.1 System on Module (SOM) Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 6
1.3.2 Industrial Automation 7
1.3.3 Medical 8
1.3.4 Entertainment 9
1.3.5 Transportation 10
1.3.6 Test & Measurement 11
1.3.7 Other 11
1.4 Global System on Module (SoM) Market by Regions 13
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 13
1.4.2 DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 14
1.4.3 Europe Other Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 18
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 19
1.4.5 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 20
1.4.6 ROW Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 21
1.5 Global Market Size of System on Module (SoM) Market Size by (2012-2022F) 22
…….
7 Global System on Module (SOM) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 75
7.1 Kontron 75
7.1.1 Company Profile 75
7.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 75
7.1.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Kontron 77
7.1.4 Contact Information 78
7.2 Congatec 78
7.2.1 Company Profile 78
7.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 79
7.2.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Congatec 81
7.2.4 Contact Information 83
7.3 MSC Technologies (Avnet) 83
7.3.1 Company Profile 83
7.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 84
7.3.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of MSC Technologies (Avnet) 85
7.3.4 Contact Information 86
7.4 Advantech 86
7.4.1 Company Profile 86
7.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 87
7.4.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Advantech 89
7.4.4 Contact Information 91
7.5 ADLink 91
7.5.1 Company Profile 91
7.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 92
7.5.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of ADLink 94
7.5.4 Contact Information 96
7.6 Portwell 96
7.6.1 Company Profile 96
7.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 97
7.6.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Portwell 99
7.6.4 Contact Information 101
7.7 Eurotech 101
7.7.1 Company Profile 101
7.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 102
7.7.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Eurotech 105
7.7.4 Contact Information 107
7.8 SECO 107
7.8.1 Company Profile 107
7.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 108
7.8.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of SECO 109
7.8.4 Contact Information 111
7.9 Technexion 111
7.9.1 Company Profile 111
7.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 112
7.9.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Technexion 115
7.9.4 Contact Information 116
7.10 Phytec 116
7.10.1 Company Profile 116
7.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 117
7.10.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Phytec 119
7.10.4 Contact Information 121
7.11 Axiomtek 121
7.11.1 Company Profile 121
7.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 122
7.11.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Axiomtek 123
7.11.4 Contact Information 124
7.12 Aaeon 124
7.12.1 Company Profile 124
7.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 125
7.12.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Aaeon 128
7.12.4 Contact Information 129
7.13 Toradex 129
7.13.1 Company Profile 129
7.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 130
7.13.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Toradex 131
7.13.4 Contact Information 133
7.14 EMAC Inc 133
7.14.1 Company Profile 133
7.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 134
7.14.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of EMAC Inc 135
7.14.4 Contact Information 137
7.15 Avalue Technology 137
7.15.1 Company Profile 137
7.15.2 Product Picture and Specifications 138
7.15.3 Production, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Avalue Technology 140
7.15.4 Contact Information 142
Continued....
