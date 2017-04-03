Smart Sensors Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Smart Sensors Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.PUNE, INDIA , April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Sensors Market
Executive Summary
In this report, The Global Smart Sensors Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Sensors in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Global Smart Sensors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Analog Devices
Infineon Technologies
STMicroelectronics
TE Connectivity
Atmel Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
ABB
Siemens
InvenSense
Robert Bosch
Honeywell International
Eaton Corporation
Emerson Electric Company
General Electric
Legrand
Sensirion
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Pressure Sensors
Temperature & Humidity Sensors
Flow Sensors
Image Sensors
Touch Sensors
Water Sensors
Motion & Occupancy Sensors
Position Sensors
Light Sensors
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Sensors for each application, including
Industrial Automation
Biomedical & Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Building Automation
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Smart Sensors Market Research Report 2017
1 Smart Sensors Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Sensors
1.2 Smart Sensors Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Smart Sensors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Smart Sensors Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Pressure Sensors
1.2.4 Temperature & Humidity Sensors
1.2.5 Flow Sensors
1.2.6 Image Sensors
1.2.7 Touch Sensors
1.2.8 Water Sensors
1.2.9 Motion & Occupancy Sensors
1.2.10 Position Sensors
1.2.11 Light Sensors
1.2.12 Others
1.3 Global Smart Sensors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Smart Sensors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Industrial Automation
1.3.3 Biomedical & Healthcare
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Building Automation
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Smart Sensors Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Smart Sensors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Smart Sensors (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Smart Sensors Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Smart Sensors Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
………
7 Global Smart Sensors Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Analog Devices
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Analog Devices Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Infineon Technologies
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Infineon Technologies Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 STMicroelectronics
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.3 STMicroelectronics Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 TE Connectivity
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.3 TE Connectivity Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Atmel Corporation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Atmel Corporation Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 NXP Semiconductors
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.3 NXP Semiconductors Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 ABB
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.3 ABB Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Siemens
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Siemens Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 InvenSense
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.3 InvenSense Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Robert Bosch
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Smart Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Robert Bosch Smart Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Honeywell International
7.12 Eaton Corporation
7.13 Emerson Electric Company
7.14 General Electric
7.15 Legrand
7.16 Sensirion
Continued……
