DRAM Market: Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027
Market Scenario:
DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) is a subtype of RAM and used to run data or command for computer processor. As the technology is growing and all organization adopting modern equipment’s such as personal computers, servers, workstations to eliminate the human errors and complete the task on time. Market for DRAM is growing rapidly. In the past decade, demand for DRAM has increased tremendously as modernization is taking place in various sectors.
Key Players of DRAM Market:
• Samsung (South Korea)
• SK Hynix (South Korea)
• Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.)
• Kingston (U.S.)
• Winbond (Taiwan)
• Nanya (Taiwan)
• Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan)
• Qimonda (Germany)
• Transcend Information (Taiwan)
• Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan)
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by Type: Asynchronous DRAM, FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM, EDO (Extended Data Output) DRAM, BEDO (Burst Extended Data Output) DRAM, SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) and RDRAM (Rambus DRAM) among others.
Segmentation by Memory: 2 Giga Byte, 4 Giga Byte, 8Giga Byte & others.
Segmentation by Application: Consumer electronics (Personal Computers & Mobile Devices), gaming and consoles among others.
Segmentation by DRAM Category: Component DRAM and Module DRAM
Study Objective of DRAM Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global DRAM Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the DRAM market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by memory size, by application and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global DRAM Market.
Industry News:
• In May 2016, Samsung brought a new 6GB DRAM chip for mobiles.
• In April 2016, Samsung started the production of Industry’s First 10-Nanometer Class DRAM.
• In December 2015, Micron Technology, Inc. announced the partnership between Nanya Technology to license theMicron 1x and 1y DRAM technologies.
• In November 2015, Micron Technology, Inc. announced the production of 8GB DDR4 NVDIMM in persistent memory category.
