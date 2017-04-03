Brazil Power Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020
This report elaborates Brazil's power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Brazil power market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Brazil on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. Financial performance of the leading power companies is also analyzed in the report.
Scope
- Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters - macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.
- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2015, forecast for the next 15 years to 2030.
- Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear
- Data on leading current and upcoming projects.
- Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports.
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market.
- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.
Reasons to buy
- Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector
- Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential
- Identify key partners and business development avenues
- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants
- Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.
Table of Contents
1 Table of Contents 4
1.1 List of Tables 7
1.2 List of Figures 8
2 Introduction 9
3 Brazil, Power Market, Snapshot 11
3.1 Brazil, Power Market, Macro-economic Factors 11
3.2 Brazil, Power Market, Supply Security 13
3.3 Brazil, Power Market, Opportunities 14
3.4 Brazil, Power Market, Challenges 14
4 Brazil, Power Market, Market Analysis 15
4.1 Brazil, Power Market, Supply Structure 15
4.2 Brazil, Power Market, Key Market Players 15
4.3 Brazil, Power Market, Financial Deals 17
4.3.1 Deal Volume and Value Analysis, 2004-February 2016 17
4.3.2 Deals by Type, 2015 18
4.4 Brazil, Power Market, Demand Structure 19
4.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2015 22
5 Brazil, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario 23
5.1 Brazil, Power Market, Key Electricity Policies 23
5.1.1 New Model Electricity Law 23
5.1.2 New Electricity Market Regulations 24
5.1.3 Continued Subsidy: Power Sector under Pressure 24
5.2 Renewable Energy Development 25
5.2.1 The Inova Program 26
5.2.2 Program of Incentives for Alternative Electricity Sources 27
5.2.3 Renewable Energy Auctions 29
…Continued
