Forging Presses 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 10.16% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Forging Presses Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Forging Presses Market
Forging is a manufacturing process wherein a metal is processed by pressing, pounding, and squeezing it under high pressure, thereby transforming the metal into the size and shape required by customers. Th strength of forged parts is higher than those manufactured using other metalworking processes. Forged parts are used in creating parts of equipment that demand high reliability and safety. For instance, they are used in automobiles, aircraft, engines, ships, oil drilling equipment, and missiles. Forged parts vary distinctly from each other in terms of size, shape, and sophistication. The dies, used to make forged parts, are manufactured using forging. Forged parts are used in common equipment such as hammers and wrenches, as well as in close tolerance precision components that are used in aircraft and spacecraft. For instance, the Boeing 747 has more than 18,000 forged parts.
The analysts forecast the global forging presses market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global forging presses market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the current market scenario and forecasts. The report also includes the segmentation of the market on the basis of geography.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120055-global-forging-presses-market-2017-2021
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Forging Presses Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ajax CECO
• Anyang Forging Press
• ERIE Press Systems
• Schuler
• Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Other prominent vendors
• China National Erzhong Group
• Isgec Heavy Engineering
• J&H Press
• JSC "Tjazhmekhpress"
• Komatsu
• Kurimoto
• Lien Chieh Machinery
• Northern Heavy Industries Group
• QingDao Rungchang YiYou Machinery
• SMS group
Market driver
• Growing demand for renewable energy equipment.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Lack of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Development of first-ever all-in-one 3D printing, casting, and forging techniques.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120055-global-forging-presses-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• APAC
• EMEA
• Americas
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 09: Market trends
• Introduction of hybrid forging techniques
• Integration of IoT with forging technology
• Development of first-ever all-in-one 3D printing, casting, and forging techniques
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Risks faced by the vendors in the forging press market
• Other prominent vendors
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• Ajax CECO
• Anyang Forging Press
• ERIE Press Systems
• Schuler
• Sumitomo Heavy Industries
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1120055
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here