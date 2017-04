Forging Presses 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 10.16% And Forecast To 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Forging Presses Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2021”.

Global Forging Presses Market Forging is a manufacturing process wherein a metal is processed by pressing, pounding, and squeezing it under high pressure, thereby transforming the metal into the size and shape required by customers. Th strength of forged parts is higher than those manufactured using other metalworking processes. Forged parts are used in creating parts of equipment that demand high reliability and safety. For instance, they are used in automobiles, aircraft, engines, ships, oil drilling equipment, and missiles. Forged parts vary distinctly from each other in terms of size, shape, and sophistication. The dies, used to make forged parts, are manufactured using forging. Forged parts are used in common equipment such as hammers and wrenches, as well as in close tolerance precision components that are used in aircraft and spacecraft. For instance, the Boeing 747 has more than 18,000 forged parts.The analysts forecast the global forging presses market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global forging presses market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the current market scenario and forecasts. The report also includes the segmentation of the market on the basis of geography.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe Global Forging Presses Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Ajax CECO• Anyang Forging Press• ERIE Press Systems• Schuler• Sumitomo Heavy IndustriesOther prominent vendors• China National Erzhong Group• Isgec Heavy Engineering• J&H Press• JSC "Tjazhmekhpress"• Komatsu• Kurimoto• Lien Chieh Machinery• Northern Heavy Industries Group• QingDao Rungchang YiYou Machinery• SMS groupMarket driver• Growing demand for renewable energy equipment.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Lack of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Development of first-ever all-in-one 3D printing, casting, and forging techniques.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: Introduction• Key market highlightsPART 05: Market landscape• Market overview• Market size and forecast• Five forces analysisPART 06: Geographical segmentation• Market overview• APAC• EMEA• AmericasPART 07: Decision frameworkPART 08: Drivers and challenges• Market drivers• Impact of drivers on key customer segments• Market challenges• Impact of challenges on key customer segmentsPART 09: Market trends• Introduction of hybrid forging techniques• Integration of IoT with forging technology• Development of first-ever all-in-one 3D printing, casting, and forging techniquesPART 10: Vendor landscape• Competitive scenario• Risks faced by the vendors in the forging press market• Other prominent vendorsPART 11: Key vendor analysis• Ajax CECO• Anyang Forging Press• ERIE Press Systems• Schuler• Sumitomo Heavy Industries………..CONTINUED