Global Stainless Steel Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The players list(Partly, Players you are interested can also be added)AcerinoxAperamThyssen KruppPohang Iron & Steel (Posco)Ta Chen InternationalJindal StainlessAllegheny Flat Rolled ProductsNorth American StainlessAK SteelOutokumpu EuropeOutokumpu USAMexinoxShree Khodal Industrial Engineering Company

This report Mainly covers the following product typesCold-Rolled StainlessThin gauge (<0.03")300 Series SS400 Series SSPH 17-7 SS400 Series (ferritic)300 Series (austenitic)Super Ferritic / Super AusteniticDuplexThe segment applications includingArchitecture IndustryPetrifaction IndustryFood IndustryMechanical IndustryElectricity IndustryOthersSegment regions including(other regions also can be added)NORTH AMERICAEuropeChinaJapanData including (both global and regions): Production(M MT), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price(USD/MT), cost, gross margin etc.More detailed information, please refer to the attachment file and table of contents. Table of Contents1 Industry Overview 11.1 Definition and Specifications of Stainless Steel 11.2 Classification of Stainless Steel 21.2.1 Cold-Rolled Stainless 21.2.2 Thin Gauge (0.03") 31.2.3 300 Series SS 31.2.4 400 Series SS 41.2.5 PH 17-7 SS 41.2.6 400 Series (Ferritic) 51.2.7 300 Series (Austenitic) 51.2.8 Super Ferritic Super Austenitic 61.2.9 Duplex 61.3 Applications of Stainless Steel 71.3.1 Architecture Industry 71.3.2 Petrifaction Industry 81.3.3 Food Industry 81.3.4 Mechanical Industry 91.3.5 Electricity Industry 91.4 Industry Chain Structure of Stainless Steel 101.5 Industry Policy Analysis of Stainless Steel 111.6 Industry News Analysis of Stainless Steel 11....7 Analysis of Stainless Steel Industry Key Manufacturers 377.1 Acerinox 377.1.1 Company Profile 377.1.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 387.1.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitics Picture and Specifications of Acerinox 387.1.2.2 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of Acerinox 387.1.2.3 Stainless Steel Ferritics Picture and Specifications of Acerinox 397.1.2.4 Stainless Steel Martensitics Picture and Specifications of Acerinox 397.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 407.1.4 Contact Information 417.2 Aperam 427.2.1 Company Profile 427.2.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 437.2.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitics Picture and Specifications of Aperam 437.2.2.2 Stainless Steel Ferritics Picture and Specifications of Aperam 437.2.2.3 Stainless Steel Martensitics Picture and Specifications of Aperam 447.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 457.2.4 Contact Information 467.3 Thyssen Krupp 467.3.1 Company Profile 467.3.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 477.3.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitic Picture and Specifications of Thyssen Krupp 477.3.2.2 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of Thyssen Krupp 487.3.2.3 Stainless Steel Super-ferritic Picture and Specifications of Thyssen Krupp 487.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 497.3.4 Contact Information 507.4 Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 517.4.1 Company Profile 517.4.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 527.4.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenite Picture and Specifications of Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 527.4.2.2 Stainless Steel Ferrite Picture and Specifications of Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 537.4.2.3 Stainless Steel Martensite Picture and Specifications of Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 557.4.2.4 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 567.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 577.4.4 Contact Information 587.5 Ta Chen International 587.5.1 Company Profile 587.5.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 597.5.2.1 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of Ta Chen International 597.5.2.2 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of Ta Chen International 607.5.2.3 Stainless Steel Austenitic Picture and Specifications of Ta Chen International 617.5.2.4 Stainless Steel Super Austenitic Picture and Specifications of Ta Chen International 627.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 627.5.4 Contact Information 647.6 Jindal Stainless 647.6.1 Company Profile 647.6.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 657.6.2.1 Stainless Steel Slabs Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 657.6.2.2 Stainless Steel Blooms Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 657.6.2.3 Stainless Steel HR Coil Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 667.6.2.4 Stainless Steel CR Coil Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 677.6.2.5 Stainless Steel Plates Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 677.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 687.6.4 Contact Information 697.7 Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 707.7.1 Company Profile 707.7.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 717.7.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 717.7.2.2 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 717.7.2.3 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 727.7.2.4 Stainless Steel Martensitic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 737.7.2.5 Stainless Steel Superaustenitic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 747.7.2.6 Stainless Steel Superferritic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 747.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 757.7.4 Contact Information 767.8 North American Stainless 777.8.1 Company Profile 777.8.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 787.8.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitic Picture and Specifications of North American Stainless 787.8.2.2 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of North American Stainless 787.8.2.3 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of North American Stainless 797.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 797.8.4 Contact Information 807.9 AK Steel 817.9.1 Company Profile 817.9.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 827.9.2.1 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of AK Steel 82....