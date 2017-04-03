Global Stainless Steel Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Description
The players list(Partly, Players you are interested can also be added)
Acerinox
Aperam
Thyssen Krupp
Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco)
Ta Chen International
Jindal Stainless
Allegheny Flat Rolled Products
North American Stainless
AK Steel
Outokumpu Europe
Outokumpu USA
Mexinox
Shree Khodal Industrial Engineering Company
This report Mainly covers the following product types
Cold-Rolled Stainless
Thin gauge (<0.03”)
300 Series SS
400 Series SS
PH 17-7 SS
400 Series (ferritic)
300 Series (austenitic)
Super Ferritic / Super Austenitic
Duplex
The segment applications including
Architecture Industry
Petrifaction Industry
Food Industry
Mechanical Industry
Electricity Industry
Others
Segment regions including(other regions also can be added)
NORTH AMERICA
Europe
China
Japan
Data including (both global and regions): Production(M MT), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price(USD/MT), cost, gross margin etc.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Stainless Steel 1
1.2 Classification of Stainless Steel 2
1.2.1 Cold-Rolled Stainless 2
1.2.2 Thin Gauge (0.03”) 3
1.2.3 300 Series SS 3
1.2.4 400 Series SS 4
1.2.5 PH 17-7 SS 4
1.2.6 400 Series (Ferritic) 5
1.2.7 300 Series (Austenitic) 5
1.2.8 Super Ferritic Super Austenitic 6
1.2.9 Duplex 6
1.3 Applications of Stainless Steel 7
1.3.1 Architecture Industry 7
1.3.2 Petrifaction Industry 8
1.3.3 Food Industry 8
1.3.4 Mechanical Industry 9
1.3.5 Electricity Industry 9
1.4 Industry Chain Structure of Stainless Steel 10
1.5 Industry Policy Analysis of Stainless Steel 11
1.6 Industry News Analysis of Stainless Steel 11
....
7 Analysis of Stainless Steel Industry Key Manufacturers 37
7.1 Acerinox 37
7.1.1 Company Profile 37
7.1.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 38
7.1.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitics Picture and Specifications of Acerinox 38
7.1.2.2 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of Acerinox 38
7.1.2.3 Stainless Steel Ferritics Picture and Specifications of Acerinox 39
7.1.2.4 Stainless Steel Martensitics Picture and Specifications of Acerinox 39
7.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 40
7.1.4 Contact Information 41
7.2 Aperam 42
7.2.1 Company Profile 42
7.2.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 43
7.2.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitics Picture and Specifications of Aperam 43
7.2.2.2 Stainless Steel Ferritics Picture and Specifications of Aperam 43
7.2.2.3 Stainless Steel Martensitics Picture and Specifications of Aperam 44
7.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 45
7.2.4 Contact Information 46
7.3 Thyssen Krupp 46
7.3.1 Company Profile 46
7.3.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 47
7.3.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitic Picture and Specifications of Thyssen Krupp 47
7.3.2.2 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of Thyssen Krupp 48
7.3.2.3 Stainless Steel Super-ferritic Picture and Specifications of Thyssen Krupp 48
7.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 49
7.3.4 Contact Information 50
7.4 Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 51
7.4.1 Company Profile 51
7.4.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 52
7.4.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenite Picture and Specifications of Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 52
7.4.2.2 Stainless Steel Ferrite Picture and Specifications of Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 53
7.4.2.3 Stainless Steel Martensite Picture and Specifications of Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 55
7.4.2.4 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) 56
7.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 57
7.4.4 Contact Information 58
7.5 Ta Chen International 58
7.5.1 Company Profile 58
7.5.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 59
7.5.2.1 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of Ta Chen International 59
7.5.2.2 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of Ta Chen International 60
7.5.2.3 Stainless Steel Austenitic Picture and Specifications of Ta Chen International 61
7.5.2.4 Stainless Steel Super Austenitic Picture and Specifications of Ta Chen International 62
7.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 62
7.5.4 Contact Information 64
7.6 Jindal Stainless 64
7.6.1 Company Profile 64
7.6.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 65
7.6.2.1 Stainless Steel Slabs Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 65
7.6.2.2 Stainless Steel Blooms Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 65
7.6.2.3 Stainless Steel HR Coil Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 66
7.6.2.4 Stainless Steel CR Coil Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 67
7.6.2.5 Stainless Steel Plates Picture and Specifications of Jindal Stainless 67
7.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 68
7.6.4 Contact Information 69
7.7 Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 70
7.7.1 Company Profile 70
7.7.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 71
7.7.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 71
7.7.2.2 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 71
7.7.2.3 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 72
7.7.2.4 Stainless Steel Martensitic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 73
7.7.2.5 Stainless Steel Superaustenitic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 74
7.7.2.6 Stainless Steel Superferritic Picture and Specifications of Allegheny Flat Rolled Products 74
7.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 75
7.7.4 Contact Information 76
7.8 North American Stainless 77
7.8.1 Company Profile 77
7.8.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 78
7.8.2.1 Stainless Steel Austenitic Picture and Specifications of North American Stainless 78
7.8.2.2 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of North American Stainless 78
7.8.2.3 Stainless Steel Duplex Picture and Specifications of North American Stainless 79
7.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 79
7.8.4 Contact Information 80
7.9 AK Steel 81
7.9.1 Company Profile 81
7.9.2 Main Products Pictures and Specifications 82
7.9.2.1 Stainless Steel Ferritic Picture and Specifications of AK Steel 82
....
Continued...
