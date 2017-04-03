Medical Supplies Market Expected to reach USD 132 Billion by the end of 2022
Medical Supplies Market is growing steadily post approximate 6.5% CAGR and growing steadily and expected to reach approximately USD 132 Billion
Market Highlights
The global medical supplies market has been evaluated as moderately growing market and expected that it will capture larger market share. Globally, medical supplies is observing the growth due to rising number of patient activity attributable to an aging population, increasing incidence of medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases and extension of health insurance coverage . Medical supplies consists disposable products which are also termed as one time usage products. Disposable medical supplies capture the largest segment within the healthcare supplies and equipment’s sector.
Request a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2433
Scope of the Report
Based on growing number of patients who need surgery or long-term chronic care therapy, drug delivery and related products will continue to be the fastest expanding group of disposable medical supplies. Polymeric tissue sealants, along with alginate, and collagen wound dressings, will be the fastest growth based on enhanced safety and faster healing attributes. However, existence of substitute products and cost of healthcare containment pressure are some of the major factors hindering the growth for global disposable medical supplies market.
Key Player
• 3M Company (U.S.)
• Medtronic plc (Ireland)
• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
• Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
• Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
• Baxter International Inc. (U.S.)
• Halyard Health, Inc. (U.S.)
• Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
• Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, medical supplies market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Considering the global scenario of the market, North Americas region is believed to be the largest market for medical supplies. Moreover the European market is also growing continuously On the other hand; Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the medical supplies segment during the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa region are likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.
Segmentation:
By Type - Infusion Products, Blood Collection Tubes, Wound Care Products, Dialysis Consumables, Surgical Drapes, Adult Incontinence Products, Blood Glucose Test Strips, and Others
By Application - Urology, Wound Care, Anesthesia, Sterilization and Others
By End User - Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes and Others
By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row
List of Tables
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
4 Market Factor Analysis
4.1 Porters Five Forces Model
4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5 Global Medical Supplies Market, By Type
5.1 Infusion Products
5.2 Blood Collection Tubes
5.3 Wound Care Products
5.4 Dialysis Consumables
6 Global Medical Supplies Market, By Application
6.1 Urology
6.2 Wound Care
6.3 Anesthesia
6.4 Sterilization
7 Global Medical Supplies Market, By End User
7.1 Hospital
7.2 Clinics
7.3 Nursing Homes
8 Global Medical Supplies Market, By Region
Browse Full MS Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-supplies-market-2433
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Medical Supplies Market, By Type, 2013-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 2 Global Medical Supplies Market, By Application, 2013-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 3 Global Medical Supplies Market, By End User, 2013-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 4 Global Medical Supplies Market, By Region, 2013-2022 (Usd Million)
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Medical Supplies Market Research Report –Global Forecast till 2022.
List of Figures
Figure 1 Research Process
Figure 2 Porters Five Forces Model
Figure 3 Global Medical Supplies Market, By Type
Figure 4 Global Medical Supplies Market, By Application
Figure 5 Global Medical Supplies Market, By End User
Figure 6 Global Medical Supplies Market, By Region
Figure 6 Global Medical Supplies Market: Company Share Analysis, 2015 (%)
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), We Enable Our Customers To Unravel The Complexity Of Various Industries Through Our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), And Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: Akash.Anand@Marketresearchfuture.Com
Web: Https://Www.Marketresearchfuture.Com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here