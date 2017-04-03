Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market – Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)
Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market:
Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market on the basis of Analysis By Drug (Adcetris, Kadcyla), Pipeline Analysis (Developer, Phase, Indication, Status, Cytotoxic Payload, Linker, Target), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Brazil and South Africa).
Over the recent years, the global antibody drug conjugates industry has been growing rapidly as the global sales of Adcetris and Kadcyla have been witnessing rapid growth after their approval. Globally, the growth in the antibody drug conjugates market is driven by large number of ADC drugs in pipeline, rise in global incidences of cancer and wider therapeutic window offered by ADCs.
According to research report, “Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market – Analysis By Drugs (Adcetris, Kadcyla), Pipeline Drugs, Regulations: Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 21.82% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by large number of ADC drugs in pipeline, rising number of cancer patients and wider therapeutic window offered by antibody drug conjugates.
Among the drugs, Kadcyla currently dominates the antibody drug conjugates market but will be surpassed by Adcetris in forecasted period. Among the regions, North America is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in several ADC molecules expected to gain FDA approval in next few years
The report titled, “Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market – Analysis By Drugs (Adcetris, Kadcyla), Pipeline Drugs, Regulations: Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)”, has covered and analysed the potential of Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (ADC) Market
• Adcetris Market
• Kadcyla Market
• ADC Pipeline - By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status
• ADC Pipeline - By Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Target
Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (ADC) Market
• Adcetris Market
• Kadcyla Market
• ADC Pipeline - By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status
• ADC Pipeline - By Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Target
Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (ADC) Market
Other Report Highlights:
• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• SWOT Analysis
• Policy and Regulation
• Company Analysis - Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, ImmunoGen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, AbbVie Inc, Cellldex Therapeutics, Synthon, Progenics Pharmaceuticals
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Table of Contents
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Strategic Recommendation
3.1 Focus on marketing ADCs at lower cost in Asia Pacific region
3.2 Multiple Licensing and Collaboration
3.3 Outsourcing of ADC manufacturing to CMOs
Antibody Drug Conjugates Product Overview
Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 By Value (2012-2016)
5.2 By Value (2017-2022)
Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: By Drug (Adcetris, Kadcyla)
6.1 Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market-By Drug: Breakdown (%)
6.1.1 Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size and Share, By Drug, 2016
6.1.2 Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size and Share, By Drug, 2022
6.2 Global Adcetris Market Overview
6.2.1 By Value (2012-2016)
6.2.2 By Value (2017-2022)
6.3 Global Kadcyla Market Overview
6.3.1 By Value (2013-2016)
6.3.2 By Value (2017-2022)
Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Pipeline Analysis
7.1 By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status
7.2 By Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Target
Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Regional Analysis
8.2 North America Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: An Analysis
8.3 North America Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: By Drug
8.4 North America Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Country Analysis (U.S. and Canada)
8.5 Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: An Analysis
8.6 Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: By Drug
8.7 Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Country Analysis (Germany, France, U.K., & Rest of Europe)
8.8 Asia Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: An Analysis
8.9 APAC Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: By Drug
8.10 APAC Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Country Analysis (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific)
8.11 Rest of the World Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: An Analysis
8.12 RoW Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: By Drug
8.13 RoW Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Country Analysis (Brazil and South Africa)
Market Dynamics
9.1 Drivers
9.2 Challenges
Market Trends
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis – Antibody Drug Conjugates Market
SWOT Analysis – Antibody Drug Conjugates Market
Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Company Profiling
14.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
14.2 Seattle Genetics
14.3 Takeda
14.4 ImmunoGen Inc
14.5 Pfizer Inc.
14.6 Sanofi
14.7 AbbVie Inc
14.8 Cellldex Therapeutics
14.9 Synthon
15.10 Progenics PharmaceuticalsList of Figures
…CONTINUED
