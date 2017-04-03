Global Biochemical Sensors Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Biochemical Sensors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Honeywell
TE Connectivity
NovaSensor
AMS AG
Tekscan
Measurement Specialties
Sysmex
AMETEK
Melexis
Beckman Coulter Inc
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Endress+Hauser
First Sensor Medical
Pressure Profile Systems
SMD Sensors
Microchip Technology Inc
NXP Semiconductors
BioVision Technologies
Analog
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Biochemical Sensors in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Sensor Type (Temperature, ECG, Image, Motion, & Pressure)
By Placement (Strip, Wearable, Implantable, & Ingestible)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Biochemical Sensors for each application, including
Diagnostics
Monitoring
Other
Table of Contents
Global Biochemical Sensors Market Research Report 2017
1 Biochemical Sensors Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biochemical Sensors
1.2 Biochemical Sensors Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Biochemical Sensors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Biochemical Sensors Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 By Sensor Type (Temperature, ECG, Image, Motion, & Pressure)
1.2.4 By Placement (Strip, Wearable, Implantable, & Ingestible)
1.3 Global Biochemical Sensors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Biochemical Sensors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Diagnostics
1.3.3 Monitoring
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Biochemical Sensors Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Biochemical Sensors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Biochemical Sensors (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Biochemical Sensors Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…….
7 Global Biochemical Sensors Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Honeywell
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Honeywell Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 TE Connectivity
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 TE Connectivity Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 NovaSensor
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 NovaSensor Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 AMS AG
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 AMS AG Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Tekscan
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Tekscan Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Measurement Specialties
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Measurement Specialties Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Sysmex
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Sysmex Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 AMETEK
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 AMETEK Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Melexis
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Melexis Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Beckman Coulter Inc
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Biochemical Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Beckman Coulter Inc Biochemical Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
7.12 Endress+Hauser
7.13 First Sensor Medical
7.14 Pressure Profile Systems
7.15 SMD Sensors
7.16 Microchip Technology Inc
7.17 NXP Semiconductors
7.18 BioVision Technologies
7.19 Analog
Continued....
