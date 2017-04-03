Global Aerospace Material Market – Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2021)
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global Aerospace Material market on the basis of Material Type (Aluminium Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composites, Steel Alloys and Other); By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Civil & Military Helicopter and Military Aircraft); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia)
Global Aerospace Material Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth in Global Aerospace Material market is driven by increasing number of commercial aircraft and orders worldwide and increasing military spending by the major countries. Apart from that, the continuous development and enhancing functionalities of the aerospace materials to reduce the weight of the aircrafts and enhancing fuel efficiency are propelling the aerospace material market.
The titanium alloys (In terms of value) hold the major percentage share in the total aerospace material market. However, the composites are projected to grow at a significant rate as these are light weight, economical, enhances fuel efficiency leading to reduction in operating of the of the airlines. In the past few years, the use of composites have been extended to the functional components such as wings, fuselage skins, engines and landing gears from traditional light structural or cabin components. The aerospace material market is expected to rise in the forecasted period due to increasing number of commercial aircraft orders and deliveries which consumes the largest share of the aerospace material. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by robust economic growth, rising per capita income leading to more propensity to travel.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021)
• Aerospace Material Market – Market Value and Forecast
• By Material Type (Aluminium Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composites, Steel Alloys, Others)
• By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Civil & Military Helicopter, Military Aircraft)
Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021)
• Aerospace Material Market – Market Value and Forecast
• By Material Type (Aluminium Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composites, Steel Alloys, Others)
• By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Civil & Military Helicopter, Military Aircraft)
Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021)
• Aerospace Material Market – Market Value and Forecast
• By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Civil & Military Helicopter, Military Aircraft)
Other Report Highlights
• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges
• Policy and Regulation
• SWOT Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Company Analysis - Alcoa Corporation, ATI, Constellium, Cytec Solvay Group, DuPont, Kobe Steel, Ltd, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Aleris Inc, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Table of Contents
Research Methodology
Strategic Recommendations
3.1 Escalate the focus on the Asia Pacific Region
3.2 Surging demand for low cost carriers
Global Aerospace Material Market: An Overview
4.1 Industry Overview
4.2 Product Overview
4.3 Global Aerospace Material Market: Growth and Forecast
4.3.1. Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)
4.3.2. Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)
Global Aerospace Material Market; By Type
5.1 Global Aerospace Material Market: By Type: Breakdown (Aluminium, Titanium, Super Alloys, Composites, Steel and Other)
5.1.1 By Value, % (2015)
5.1.2 By Value, % (Forecast 2021F)
5.2 Global Aerospace Material Market; By Type: By Value
5.2.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)
5.2.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)
Global Aerospace Material Market: By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Helicopter Civil & Military Helicopter, Military Aircraft)
6.1 Global Aerospace Material Market: By Aircraft Type
6.1.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)
6.1.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)
North America Aerospace Material Market: An Analysis
7.1 Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)
7.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)
North America Aerospace Material Market: An Analysis
8.1 North America Aerospace Material Market: By Type: Breakdown (Aluminium, Titanium, Super Alloys, Composites, Steel and Other)
8.1.1 By Value, % (2015)
8.1.2 By Value, % (Forecast 2021F)
8.2 North America Aerospace Material Market; By Type: By Value
8.2.1 Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)
8.2.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)
North America Aerospace Material Market: By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Helicopter Civil & Military, Military Aircraft)
9.1 North America Aerospace Material Market: By Aircraft Type Market Size By Value (2011-2015)
9.1.1 Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)
9.1.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)
North America North America Aerospace Material Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada)
10.1 U.S. Aerospace Material Market
10.1.1 Market Size, By Value (2011-2021)
10.1.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)
10.2 U.S. Aerospace Material Market, By Aircraft Type
10.2.1 Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)
10.2.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)
10.3 Canada Aerospace Material Market,
10.3.1 Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)
10.3.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)
10.4 Canada Aerospace Material Market, By Aircraft Type
10.4.1 Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)
10.4.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)
…CONTINUED
