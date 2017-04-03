Augmented and Virtual Reality Market To Reach $66.68 Billion With 58.3% CAGR Forecast To 2022
Augmented and Virtual Reality 2017 Global Market Analysis,Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2022PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Augmented and Virtual Reality Market
Summary
According to Analysts the global augmented and Virtual Reality market is accounted for $2.67 billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach $66.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 58.3%. The market is mostly motivated by software applications and hardware devices for 3D visualization. This particular technology is used in a wide range of applications such as entertainment, gaming and for training purposes in defence, medical and industrial sectors, these all factors are contributing to the market growth. The advancement in this technology is purely based on innovation in computing and digital network devices, which is the factor restraining the market growth.
Head mounted Display (HMD) in device type segment is expected to be the largest market among those because of increasing gaming, entertainment and medical applications in vertical segment. North America in geography segment is estimated to be the largest revenue generating market because of main IT & technological base and Asia pacific is estimated to be the fastest emerging market.
Some of the key players in market are
Google Inc. Qualcomm Inc., Oculus VR, LLC, Magic Leap, Inc., Osterhout Design Group (ODG), Cyberglove Systems LLC., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Blippar Inc., Meta Company, Qualcomm Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. and Metaio GmbH.
Components Covered:
• Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Hardware Component
Sensors
? Magnetometer
? Proximity Sensor
? Gyroscope
? Global Positioning Systems
? Accelerometer
o Displays
o 3D Camera
o Semiconductor Component
? Controller/Processor
? Integrated Circuits
• Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Software Component
o Cloud-Based Services
o Software Development Kits
Applications Covered:
• Consumer
o Gaming
• Commercial
o Fashion
o Advertisement
• Aerospace & Defence
• Medical
• Industrial
• Other Applications
Device Types Covered:
• Augmented Reality Devices
o Handheld Device
o Head-Mounted Displays
o Head-Up Display (HUD)
• Virtual Reality Devices
o Projector & Display Wall
o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
o Gesture Control Device
? Data Gloves
? Others Gesture control Devices
Technologies covered:
• Augmented Reality Technology
o Markerless Augmented Reality
? Image Processing-Based
? Model-Based Tracking
o Marker-Based Augmented Reality
? Active Marker
? Passive Marker
• Virtual Reality Technology
o Semi-Immersive & Fully-Immersive Technologies
o Non-Immersive Technology
Verticals covered:
• Augmented Reality Applications
o Commercial
o Aerospace and Defense
o Consumer
o Medical
o Other Augmented reality applications
• Geospatial Mining
o Medical
o Aerospace and Defense
o Consumer
o Industrial
o Commercial
o Other Geospatial Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
