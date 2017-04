Augmented and Virtual Reality Market To Reach $66.68 Billion With 58.3% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Augmented and Virtual Reality 2017 Global Market Analysis,Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- About Augmented and Virtual Reality MarketSummaryAccording to Analysts the global augmented and Virtual Reality market is accounted for $2.67 billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach $66.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 58.3%. The market is mostly motivated by software applications and hardware devices for 3D visualization. This particular technology is used in a wide range of applications such as entertainment, gaming and for training purposes in defence, medical and industrial sectors, these all factors are contributing to the market growth. The advancement in this technology is purely based on innovation in computing and digital network devices, which is the factor restraining the market growth. Head mounted Display (HMD) in device type segment is expected to be the largest market among those because of increasing gaming, entertainment and medical applications in vertical segment. North America in geography segment is estimated to be the largest revenue generating market because of main IT & technological base and Asia pacific is estimated to be the fastest emerging market.Some of the key players in market areGoogle Inc. Qualcomm Inc., Oculus VR, LLC, Magic Leap, Inc., Osterhout Design Group (ODG), Cyberglove Systems LLC., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Blippar Inc., Meta Company, Qualcomm Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. and Metaio GmbH.Components Covered:• Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Hardware ComponentSensors? Magnetometer? Proximity Sensor? Gyroscope? Global Positioning Systems? Accelerometero Displayso 3D Camerao Semiconductor Component? Controller/Processor? Integrated Circuits• Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Software Componento Cloud-Based Serviceso Software Development KitsApplications Covered:• Consumero Gaming• Commercialo Fashiono Advertisement• Aerospace & Defence• Medical• Industrial• Other ApplicationsDevice Types Covered:• Augmented Reality Deviceso Handheld Deviceo Head-Mounted Displayso Head-Up Display (HUD)• Virtual Reality Deviceso Projector & Display Wallo Head-Mounted Display (HMD)o Gesture Control Device? Data Gloves? Others Gesture control DevicesTechnologies covered:• Augmented Reality Technologyo Markerless Augmented Reality? Image Processing-Based? Model-Based Trackingo Marker-Based Augmented Reality? Active Marker? Passive Marker• Virtual Reality Technologyo Semi-Immersive & Fully-Immersive Technologieso Non-Immersive TechnologyVerticals covered:• Augmented Reality Applicationso Commercialo Aerospace and Defenseo Consumero Medicalo Other Augmented reality applications• Geospatial Miningo Medicalo Aerospace and Defenseo Consumero Industrialo Commercialo Other Geospatial ApplicationsRegions Covered:• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao EgyptWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementsTable of ContentGlobal Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, By Device Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Augmented Reality Devices7.2.1 Handheld Device7.2.2 Head-Mounted Displays7.2.3 Head-Up Display (HUD)7.3 Virtual Reality Devices7.3.1 Projector & Display Wall7.3.2 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)7.3.3 Gesture Control Device7.3.3.1 Data Gloves7.3.3.2 Others Gesture control Devices8 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, By Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Augmented Reality Technology8.2.1 Markerless Augmented Reality8.2.1.1 Image Processing-Based8.2.1.2 Model-Based Tracking8.2.2 Marker-Based Augmented Reality8.2.2.1 Active Marker8.2.2.2 Passive Marker8.3 Virtual Reality Technology8.3.1 Semi-Immersive & Fully-Immersive Technologies8.3.2 Non-Immersive Technology9 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, By Vertical9.1 Introduction9.2 Augmented Reality Applications9.2.1 Commercial9.2.1.1 Tourism9.2.1.2 E-Commerce & Marketing Applications9.2.1.2.1 Beauty (Cosmetics)9.2.1.2.2 Jewel Toning9.2.1.2.3 Apparel Fitting9.2.1.2.4 Furniture and Lighting Design9.2.1.2.5 Grocery Shopping9.2.1.2.6 Footwear9.2.1.2.7 Real Estate9.2.1.2.8 Commercial Vertical Overall Review9.2.1.3 E-Learning9.2.2 Aerospace and Defense9.2.3 Consumer9.2.3.1 Gaming9.2.3.2 Sports and Entertainment9.2.3.2.1 Entertainment Applications9.2.3.2.1.1 Museums (Archeology)9.2.3.2.1.2 Art Gallery and Exhibitions9.2.3.2.1.3 Theme Parks9.2.3.2.1.4 Consumer Vertical Overall Review9.2.4 Medical9.2.4 Medical Vertical9.2.4.1 Fitness Management9.2.4.2 Medical Segment Overall Review9.2.4.3 Medical Training9.2.4.4 Pharmacy Management9.2.4.5 Surgery9.2.5 Other Augmented reality applications9.2.5.1 Geospatial Mining9.2.5.2 Enterprise Solutions9.2.5.3 Automotive9.2.5.4 Architecture and Building Design9.3 Geospatial Mining9.3.1 Medical9.3.2 Aerospace and Defense9.3.3 Consumer9.3.3.1 Gaming9.3.4 Industrial9.3.5 Commercial9.3.5.1 Fashion9.3.5.2 Advertisement9.3.6 Other Geospatial ApplicationsContinued....