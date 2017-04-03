Metrology Market Sales, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
Metrology Market by Type (Industrial, Scientific, Legal), by Application (Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer products), by Product - Forecast 2027
The major growth driver of Metrology Market includes growing demand for measurement components from sectors such as automotive and energy and power sectors, and growing outsourcing trends in healthcare sector among others. However, lack of skilled precision machine operators is one of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Metrology Market.
Key Players
• Hexagon AB (Sweden),
• Carl Zeiss (Germany),
• Mitutoyo Corp.(U.S),
• Nikon metrology (Belgium),
• Renishaw (U.K.),
• metrology software product Ltd.(U.K.),
• Pantec metrology (Germany),
• Perceptron Inc.(U.S.),
3D Digital Corporation (U.S.)
• Faro Technologies (U.S.). among others.
Segments
Segmentation by Type: Industrial metrology, Scientific metrology, legal metrology
Segmentation by Product: CMM (coordinate measuring machine),Optical digitizers,3D scanners, Laser tracker.
Segmentation by Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Energy and power.
Objective of Metrology Market Study:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Metrology market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To Analyze the Global Metrology Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by product, by applications and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Industry News:
• Nikon metrology has announced in April 2016 about its new product development. It has developed MV331 and MV351 for faster measurement, automated and non-contact metrology. It also performs repetitive procedures and complex inspection task easily to enhance the measurement.
• Faro Technologies has announced in July 2016 about its expansion of metrology and factory automation sectors by acquisition of Build IT software & solution, one of the leader in 3D metrology software platform.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• Americas (North & Latin)
• Europe
• Asia – Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
