Orthotic and Prosthetic Devices US Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis 2022

Orthotic and Prosthetic Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SummaryThe global orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) market, which includes braces and supports and prosthetic devices, is an expansive market covering a broad range of indications. Braces and supports, external devices that provide support to joints and weakened musculoskeletal groups to facilitate function and healing, are utilized prominently in osteoarthritis management; fracture, sprain, strain, and tear treatment; and prophylactic sports use. For this report, prosthesis use is focused on a single indication: extremity amputation.Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/251429-orthotic-and-prosthetic-o-p-devices-us-analysis-and-market-forecasts The growing global aging population and subsequent rise in the prevalence of diseases that primarily affect the elderly, including diabetes, vascular disease, and osteoarthritis, as well as the increase in adoption of braces and supports for non-invasive treatment, particularly in fracture management and post-operative rehabilitation, are expected to drive growth in the O&P market. Emerging O&P technologies focus on improving patient comfort and functionality to facilitate increased product adoption.This report examines O&P device adoption and challenges faced by current competitors in the US. The analysis also identifies unmet needs in the market, specifies the major drivers and barriers to device adoption, and provides an understanding of physician perception and outlook with an overall emphasis on current and future industry trends in the US.Key Questions Answered- What is the current and future O&P market outlook in the US market? What trends are affecting this O&P market?- Which are the key, high growth markets that O&P manufacturers should expand into? Which markets are growing the fastest, and what are the top-selling products in each segment?- What are the unmet needs with O&P products currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfill these unmet needs?- What clinical factors and technical specifications influence a physician to use one type of brace or prosthetic device over another? What is physician perception and market outlook of O&P?- What are the challenges and complications of O&P that have hindered widespread adoption?- With developing the next-generation of O&P products, what aspects of the technology are device manufacturers focused on optimizing? How will new entrants impact the global O&P market?Scope- Annualized total O&P market revenue by type of device, direct and indirect costs of disease, procedure trends, and market outlooks for the US through 2021.- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement and regulatory considerations, evaluating market access in the US, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market.- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different stages of development, including a discussion of emerging trends and O&P products in development.- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the US O&P market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.Reasons to buy- “What Physicians Think” quotes provide a unique insight into how healthcare professionals are reacting to events within the industry, and what their responses could mean for industry strategists. In this report you will understand the perceptions of leading orthopedic surgeons and O&P practitioners from around the world. This information is essential for all strategic decision makers in every organization allowing them to act on high quality information.Table of Content: Key Points1 Table of Contents1.1 List of Tables1.2 List of Figures2 Introduction2.1 Catalyst2.2 Related Reports3 Industry Overview3.1 Overview3.2 Procedure Trends3.3 Market Access3.4 Brand Loyalty3.5 Adoption3.6 Regulation3.7 Reimbursement3.8 Product Recalls3.9 Mergers and Acquisitions3.10 Economic Impact4 Unmet Needs4.1 Need for More Upper Limb Prostheses4.2 Reducing Custom Orthosis and Prosthesis Production Timeline4.3 Lower Limb Prosthetic Socket Fit4.4 Changes in Patient Need4.5 Replacement and Reimbursement Limitations4.6 Shortage of Orthotic and Prosthetic Professionals5 Market Drivers, Barriers, and Opportunities5.1 Driver: Combat Injuries5.2 Driver: Aging Global Population5.3 Driver: Orthoses Used as Non-invasive and Mobile Treatments5.4 Driver: Diabetes and Vascular Disease5.5 Barrier: Medical Device Excise Tax5.6 Barrier: Established Orthotics and Prosthetics Market…ContinuedAccess Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/251429-orthotic-and-prosthetic-o-p-devices-us-analysis-and-market-forecasts Get in touch:LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928 Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts