Orthotic and Prosthetic Devices US Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis 2022

The global orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) market, which includes braces and supports and prosthetic devices, is an expansive market covering a broad range of indications. Braces and supports, external devices that provide support to joints and weakened musculoskeletal groups to facilitate function and healing, are utilized prominently in osteoarthritis management; fracture, sprain, strain, and tear treatment; and prophylactic sports use. For this report, prosthesis use is focused on a single indication: extremity amputation.
The growing global aging population and subsequent rise in the prevalence of diseases that primarily affect the elderly, including diabetes, vascular disease, and osteoarthritis, as well as the increase in adoption of braces and supports for non-invasive treatment, particularly in fracture management and post-operative rehabilitation, are expected to drive growth in the O&P market. Emerging O&P technologies focus on improving patient comfort and functionality to facilitate increased product adoption.
This report examines O&P device adoption and challenges faced by current competitors in the US. The analysis also identifies unmet needs in the market, specifies the major drivers and barriers to device adoption, and provides an understanding of physician perception and outlook with an overall emphasis on current and future industry trends in the US.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the current and future O&P market outlook in the US market? What trends are affecting this O&P market?
- Which are the key, high growth markets that O&P manufacturers should expand into? Which markets are growing the fastest, and what are the top-selling products in each segment?
- What are the unmet needs with O&P products currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfill these unmet needs?
- What clinical factors and technical specifications influence a physician to use one type of brace or prosthetic device over another? What is physician perception and market outlook of O&P?
- What are the challenges and complications of O&P that have hindered widespread adoption?
- With developing the next-generation of O&P products, what aspects of the technology are device manufacturers focused on optimizing? How will new entrants impact the global O&P market?
Scope
- Annualized total O&P market revenue by type of device, direct and indirect costs of disease, procedure trends, and market outlooks for the US through 2021.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement and regulatory considerations, evaluating market access in the US, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market.
- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different stages of development, including a discussion of emerging trends and O&P products in development.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the US O&P market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
Table of Content: Key Points
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Catalyst
2.2 Related Reports
3 Industry Overview
3.1 Overview
3.2 Procedure Trends
3.3 Market Access
3.4 Brand Loyalty
3.5 Adoption
3.6 Regulation
3.7 Reimbursement
3.8 Product Recalls
3.9 Mergers and Acquisitions
3.10 Economic Impact
4 Unmet Needs
4.1 Need for More Upper Limb Prostheses
4.2 Reducing Custom Orthosis and Prosthesis Production Timeline
4.3 Lower Limb Prosthetic Socket Fit
4.4 Changes in Patient Need
4.5 Replacement and Reimbursement Limitations
4.6 Shortage of Orthotic and Prosthetic Professionals
5 Market Drivers, Barriers, and Opportunities
5.1 Driver: Combat Injuries
5.2 Driver: Aging Global Population
5.3 Driver: Orthoses Used as Non-invasive and Mobile Treatments
5.4 Driver: Diabetes and Vascular Disease
5.5 Barrier: Medical Device Excise Tax
5.6 Barrier: Established Orthotics and Prosthetics Market
…Continued
