Polo Shirt 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 2.55% and Forecast To 2022

Polo Shirt Market 2017According to our research, the global Polo Shirt markets has a total value of 4326.52 M USD back in 2012, and increased to 5059.07 M USD in 2017. We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year's data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Polo Shirt markets can be 5739.22 M USD by 2022.The CAGR of Polo Shirt is 2.55% from 2017 to 2022. This report studies Smart Factory in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, Sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, coveringBanana RepublicRalph Lauren CorporationAbercrombie & FitchBrooks BrothersCalvin KleinBurberryPradaLacostePaul StuartJ. PressHugo BossGucciTommy HilfigerVineyard VinesKent WangThom BrowneMarket Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with Sales, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Smart Factory in these regions, from 2017E to 2022 (forecast), likeUnited StatesEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaROWSplit by Product Types, with Sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoKids ShirtWomen ShirtMen ShirtSplit by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Smart Factory in each application, can be divided intoEvery Day WearGame WearOthers Table of Contents1 Polo Shirt Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polo Shirt 11.2 Polo Shirt Segment by Types 21.3 Polo Shirt Segment by Applications 41.4 Polo Shirt Market by Regions 51.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 51.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 61.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 71.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 81.4.5 Southeast Asia Revenue (Million USD) Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 91.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 101.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polo Shirt (2012-2022) 112 Global Polo Shirt Market Competition by Manufacturers2.1 Global Polo Shirt Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 122.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 152.3 Global Polo Shirt Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 192.4 Manufacturers Polo Shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area 202.5 Polo Shirt Market Competitive Situation and Trends 222.5.1 Polo Shirt Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 222.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 233 Global Polo Shirt Production, Revenue (Value) by Regions (2012-2017E) 253.1 Global Polo Shirt Production and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017E) 253.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017E) 273.3 Global Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E) 283.4 North America Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E)3.5 Europe Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E) 293.6 China Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E) 293.7 Japan Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E) 303.8 Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E)3.9 India Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E)………….7 Global Major Manufacturers Analysis7.1 Banana Republic 447.1.1 Company Profile 447.1.2 Product Picture and Overview 457.1.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Banana Republic 467.1.4 Contact Information 467.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation 477.2.1 Company Profile 477.2.2 Product Picture and Overview 487.2.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Ralph Lauren Corporation 487.2.4 Contact Information 497.3 Abercrombie & Fitch 497.3.1 Company Profile 497.3.2 Product Picture and Overview 517.3.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Abercrombie & Fitch 527.3.4 Contact Information 527.4 Brooks Brothers 537.4.1 Company Profile 537.4.2 Product Picture and Overview 547.4.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Brooks Brothers 557.4.4 Contact Information 567.5 Calvin Klein 567.5.1 Company Profile 567.5.2 Product Picture and Overview 577.5.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Calvin Klein 587.5.4 Contact Information 58...…..Continued