Polo Shirt 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 2.55% and Forecast To 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Polo Shirt 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 2.55% and Forecast To 2022”.PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Polo Shirt Market 2017
According to our research, the global Polo Shirt markets has a total value of 4326.52 M USD back in 2012, and increased to 5059.07 M USD in 2017. We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Polo Shirt markets can be 5739.22 M USD by 2022.The CAGR of Polo Shirt is 2.55% from 2017 to 2022.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1082694-global-polo-shirt-market-research-report-2017
This report studies Smart Factory in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, Sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Banana Republic
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Abercrombie & Fitch
Brooks Brothers
Calvin Klein
Burberry
Prada
Lacoste
Paul Stuart
J. Press
Hugo Boss
Gucci
Tommy Hilfiger
Vineyard Vines
Kent Wang
Thom Browne
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with Sales, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Smart Factory in these regions, from 2017E to 2022 (forecast), like
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
ROW
Split by Product Types, with Sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Kids Shirt
Women Shirt
Men Shirt
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Smart Factory in each application, can be divided into
Every Day Wear
Game Wear
Others
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1082694-global-polo-shirt-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents
1 Polo Shirt Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polo Shirt 1
1.2 Polo Shirt Segment by Types 2
1.3 Polo Shirt Segment by Applications 4
1.4 Polo Shirt Market by Regions 5
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 5
1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 6
1.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 7
1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 8
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Revenue (Million USD) Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 9
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 10
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polo Shirt (2012-2022) 11
2 Global Polo Shirt Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Polo Shirt Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 12
2.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 15
2.3 Global Polo Shirt Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 19
2.4 Manufacturers Polo Shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area 20
2.5 Polo Shirt Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22
2.5.1 Polo Shirt Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 22
2.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23
3 Global Polo Shirt Production, Revenue (Value) by Regions (2012-2017E) 25
3.1 Global Polo Shirt Production and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017E) 25
3.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017E) 27
3.3 Global Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E) 28
3.4 North America Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E)
3.5 Europe Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E) 29
3.6 China Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E) 29
3.7 Japan Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E) 30
3.8 Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E)
3.9 India Polo Shirt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017E)
………….
7 Global Major Manufacturers Analysis
7.1 Banana Republic 44
7.1.1 Company Profile 44
7.1.2 Product Picture and Overview 45
7.1.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Banana Republic 46
7.1.4 Contact Information 46
7.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation 47
7.2.1 Company Profile 47
7.2.2 Product Picture and Overview 48
7.2.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Ralph Lauren Corporation 48
7.2.4 Contact Information 49
7.3 Abercrombie & Fitch 49
7.3.1 Company Profile 49
7.3.2 Product Picture and Overview 51
7.3.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Abercrombie & Fitch 52
7.3.4 Contact Information 52
7.4 Brooks Brothers 53
7.4.1 Company Profile 53
7.4.2 Product Picture and Overview 54
7.4.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Brooks Brothers 55
7.4.4 Contact Information 56
7.5 Calvin Klein 56
7.5.1 Company Profile 56
7.5.2 Product Picture and Overview 57
7.5.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Calvin Klein 58
7.5.4 Contact Information 58
...…..Continued
Any Query?, Ask Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1082694-global-polo-shirt-market-research-report-2017
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here