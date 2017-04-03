Artificial Grass Turf 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 13.21% And Forecast To 2021
Artificial grass is considered ideal for landscaping, especially in areas where there is a lack of natural sunlight and a shortage of water, and for roof gardens where maintaining natural grass is difficult. The need for aesthetic appeal in residential and commercial properties has increased the popularity of landscaping. Artificial grass is rapidly replacing natural grass because of its features such as advanced draining system that allows water to drain into the ground below and its availability in varied designs.
The analysts forecast the global artificial grass turf market to grow at a CAGR of 13.21% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial grass turf market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through manufacturer sales of artificial grass.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• CCGrass
• FieldTurf
• GardenGrass
• GreenFields
• GrassTex
• SYNLawn
Other prominent vendors
• Act Global
• Artificial Grass
• Artificial Lawn
• Avalon Grass
• Challenger Industries
• DuPont (ForeverLawn)
• Easigrass
• Global Syn-Turf
• NewGrass
• TigerTurf
Market driver
• Cost advantages and eco-friendliness of artificial grass turf.
Market challenge
• High field temperatures associated with artificial turf.
Market trend
• Expanding distribution channels in B2B and B2C.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Opportunities and factors affecting market
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global artificial grass market by application
• Global artificial grass turf market in sports segment
• Global artificial grass turf market in leisure and landscaping segment
PART 07: Distribution channels
• Global artificial grass turf market: Segmentation by retail format
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global artificial grass turf market by geography
• Artificial grass turf market in EMEA
• Artificial grass turf market in the Americas
• Artificial grass turf market in APAC
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Market drivers
• Replacement of natural grass with artificial grass at sports venues
• Cost advantages and eco-friendliness of artificial grass turf
• Advancements in technology
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
• Faulty installation and poor quality of artificial turf
• High field temperatures associated with artificial turf
• Health and safety issues
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
• Emergence of hybrid grass
• Use of eco-friendly infills
• Expanding distribution channels in B2B and B2C
PART 15: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key focus areas
• Competitive assessment of key vendors
• CCGrass
• FieldTurf
• GardenGrass
• GrassTex
• GreenFields
• SYNLawn
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
