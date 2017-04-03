E-Commerce Technology Global and US Market Key Players – IBM Corp, Oracle Corp, eBay Inc, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
E-Commerce Technology Market 2017
This report studies the E-Commerce Technology on United States and global market, focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of E-Commerce Technology in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in United States E-Commerce Technology market include
Demandware Inc.,
eBay Inc.,
Hybris AG,
IBM Corp.,
Oracle Corp.,
Cleverbridge AG,
Commerceserver,
Digital River Inc.,
Insite Software Solutions Inc.,
Intershop Communications AG,
JDA Software Group Inc.,
Magento Inc,
MICROS Systems Inc.,
NetSuite Inc.,
SAP AG, Venda Inc.,
Volusion Inc
The On the basis of product, the E-Commerce Technology market is primarily split into
Basic Shopping Cart
Consulting & Training
Maintenance & Support
Compliance & Security
Online Marketing & Advertising
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Web
Mobile Devices
Social Networking Sites
Others
Table of Contents
………….
