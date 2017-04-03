E-Commerce Technology Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “E-Commerce Technology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022” To Its Research DatabasePUNE, INDIA , April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global E-Commerce Technology Market
Executive Summary
This report studies The E-Commerce Technology Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the E-Commerce Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global E-Commerce Technology market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The major players in global E-Commerce Technology market include
Demandware Inc., eBay Inc., Hybris AG, IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Cleverbridge AG, Commerceserver, Digital River Inc., Insite Software Solutions Inc., Intershop Communications AG, JDA Software Group Inc., Magento Inc, MICROS Systems Inc., NetSuite Inc., SAP AG, Venda Inc., Volusion Inc.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with output/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of E-Commerce Technology in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Other regions
On the basis of product, the E-Commerce Technology market is primarily split into
Basic Shopping Cart
Consulting & Training
Maintenance & Support
Compliance & Security
Online Marketing & Advertising
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Web
Mobile Devices
Social Networking Sites
Others
