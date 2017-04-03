Cosmetic Packaging Market is Expected to Reach USD 35.6 Billion by 2022
Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Information by Materials, Application and by Region - Forecast to 2022
Market Highlights:
The Global Cosmetic Packaging Market is competitive due to the high growth potential in the market and the presence of many small and large vendors. The key drivers of cosmetic packaging are growth on innovative and alluring packaging. Major cosmetics and personal care brands have started considering effective packaging as an important attribute of product marketing. Therefore, the strategy enhanced brand visibility, increased sales, reduced brand recall rates.
The market is majorly influenced by the presence of plastic. It is the most preferred material which is used as packaging by the manufacturers and consumers. The use of plastic ensures the durability of the packaging along with retention of the important minerals and chemical properties of the product. The rising awareness about anti- aging products with the flourishing e-commerce sector in the APAC region is expected to increase the demand of this market.
The hair and skin care industries accounts for a major share of the market. Packaging is very crucial to these industries as lot of chemical components are at play which needs very secured packaging for the product to retain its properties for which it is designed for. The cosmetics are directly or in directly applied on the human body, which makes it even more important for the product to deliver the right results.
Key Players of Cosmetic Packaging Market:
• ABC Packaging Ltd
• Aptar Group Inc.
• Amcor Limited
• Albea S.A
• Fusion Packaging
• Gerresheimer AG
• HCP Packaging.
• Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.
• Quadpack Industries
• RPC Group Plc.
Scope of the Report:
This study provides an overview of the global cosmetic packaging industry, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market as material, product and application. On the basis of material it is segmented as metals, plastics, paper, glass and others. On the basis of product it is segmented as bottles, tubes, jars, containers, sticks, roller balls and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as hair care, skin care, nail care, makeup care and others.
Market Research Analysis:
On the basis of materials such as glass, plastic, paper, metal, and wood are used for packaging cosmetics. Plastic leads the market in terms of both value and volume. The changing lifestyles and rising consumer preference the demand for eco-friendly products are increasing. The share owes to the properties of plastic such as light-weight, and durability. On the basis of applications, hair care and skin care accounts for the largest share in the market. The share is attributed to the changing lifestyles and preferences. The industry demands durable and light weight packaging.
On the basis of region, UK, US and Germany contributes largely to the global cosmetic packaging market, majorly due to increase in demand for luxury goods. In terms of demand APAC is currently dominating the market. The rising awareness about anti- aging products with the flourishing e-commerce sector in the APAC region is expected to increase the demand of this market. The region has also seen a lot of investment in R&D towards the technological advancement in cosmetic packaging industries.
Target Audience:
• Manufactures
• Raw Materials Suppliers
• Aftermarket suppliers
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
