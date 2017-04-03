Software As A Medical Device Market 2017: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Software intended to be used for a special medical purpose and is not a part of hardware medical device is called SaMD (Software as a Medical Device)

Global Software As A Medical Device Market OverviewSoftware intended to be used for a special medical purpose and is not a part of hardware medical device is called SaMD (Software as a Medical Device), for example, software used to assist healthcare professionals with diagnosis. Software adoption for healthcare is increasingly becoming a viable solution that curtails healthcare cost which, in turn, is driving SaMD market. Moreover, factors like growing aging population coupled with government support and healthcare reform further bolster the adoption of SaMD. Owing to increase in number of diseases there is a growing pressure to reduce healthcare cost and to increase the quality of care. In addition, the ongoing research and development and continuous technological advancement in healthcare sector across the globe is expected to augment the SaMD market in years ahead. However, strict government regulation in countries like United States and Europe hampers the market growth. Furthermore, absence of proper standards in developing and underdeveloped countries further restraints the market growth.Research MethodologyFirstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.Market DynamicsNext, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of SaMD Market. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.SegmentationSaMD Market has been segmented on the basis of device, software type, deployment and geography as follows:By DevicePCs/LaptopSmartphoneTabletBy Software TypeRadiation Therapy Planning SoftwareApps for PhonesPACSImage Processing SoftwareStandalone Software for Data CollectionStandalone Application Software for Remotely Data CollectionInfusion Pump Rate Setting Assistance SoftwareOthersBy DeploymentCloudOn-PremiseBy GeographyAmericasNorth AmericaSouth AmericaEurope Middle East and AfricaEuropeMiddle East and AfricaAsia PacificMarket PlayersFinally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Attune, Mckesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare, Inc., and Allscripts among others.Table Of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Overview and Segmentation4.2. Drivers4.3. Restraints4.4. Opportunities4.5. Porter's Five Forces4.6. Supplier Outlook4.7. Industry Outlook4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis4.9. Scenario Analysis5. SaMD Market Forecast by Device (US$ billion)5.1. PCs/Laptop5.2. Smartphone5.3. Tablet6. SaMD Market Forecast by Software Type (US$ billion)6.1. Radiation Therapy Planning Software6.2. Smartphone Apps6.3. PACS6.4. Image Processing Software6.5. Standalone Software for Data Collection6.6. Standalone Application Software for Remotely Data Collection6.7. Infusion Pump Rate Setting Assistance Software6.8. Others7. SaMD Market Forecast by Deployment (US$ billion)7.1. Cloud7.2. On Premise8. SaMD Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)8.1. Americas8.1.1. North America8.1.2. South America8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa8.2.1. Europe8.2.2. Middle East and Africa8.3. Asia Pacific9. Competitive Intelligence9.1. Market Share of Key Players9.2. Investment Analysis9.3. Recent Deals9.4. Strategies of Key Players10. Company Profiles10.1. Mckesson Corporation10.2. GE Healthcare10.3. Cerner Corporation10.4. Merge Healthcare, Inc.10.5. Allscripts10.6. List if not exhaustive*