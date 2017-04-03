Software As A Medical Device Market 2017: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Software intended to be used for a special medical purpose and is not a part of hardware medical device is called SaMD (Software as a Medical Device)PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Software As A Medical Device Market Overview
Software intended to be used for a special medical purpose and is not a part of hardware medical device is called SaMD (Software as a Medical Device), for example, software used to assist healthcare professionals with diagnosis. Software adoption for healthcare is increasingly becoming a viable solution that curtails healthcare cost which, in turn, is driving SaMD market. Moreover, factors like growing aging population coupled with government support and healthcare reform further bolster the adoption of SaMD. Owing to increase in number of diseases there is a growing pressure to reduce healthcare cost and to increase the quality of care. In addition, the ongoing research and development and continuous technological advancement in healthcare sector across the globe is expected to augment the SaMD market in years ahead. However, strict government regulation in countries like United States and Europe hampers the market growth. Furthermore, absence of proper standards in developing and underdeveloped countries further restraints the market growth.
Research Methodology
Firstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.
Market Dynamics
Next, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of SaMD Market. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.
Segmentation
SaMD Market has been segmented on the basis of device, software type, deployment and geography as follows:
By Device
PCs/Laptop
Smartphone
Tablet
By Software Type
Radiation Therapy Planning Software
Apps for Phones
PACS
Image Processing Software
Standalone Software for Data Collection
Standalone Application Software for Remotely Data Collection
Infusion Pump Rate Setting Assistance Software
Others
By Deployment
Cloud
On-Premise
By Geography
Americas
North America
South America
Europe Middle East and Africa
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific
Market Players
Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Attune, Mckesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare, Inc., and Allscripts among others.
Table Of Content
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Overview and Segmentation
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Forces
4.6. Supplier Outlook
4.7. Industry Outlook
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Scenario Analysis
5. SaMD Market Forecast by Device (US$ billion)
5.1. PCs/Laptop
5.2. Smartphone
5.3. Tablet
6. SaMD Market Forecast by Software Type (US$ billion)
6.1. Radiation Therapy Planning Software
6.2. Smartphone Apps
6.3. PACS
6.4. Image Processing Software
6.5. Standalone Software for Data Collection
6.6. Standalone Application Software for Remotely Data Collection
6.7. Infusion Pump Rate Setting Assistance Software
6.8. Others
7. SaMD Market Forecast by Deployment (US$ billion)
7.1. Cloud
7.2. On Premise
8. SaMD Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
8.1. Americas
8.1.1. North America
8.1.2. South America
8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa
8.2.1. Europe
8.2.2. Middle East and Africa
8.3. Asia Pacific
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Market Share of Key Players
9.2. Investment Analysis
9.3. Recent Deals
9.4. Strategies of Key Players
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Mckesson Corporation
10.2. GE Healthcare
10.3. Cerner Corporation
10.4. Merge Healthcare, Inc.
10.5. Allscripts
10.6. List if not exhaustive*
