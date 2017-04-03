Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
In this report, The Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
BAE Systems
General Dynamics
Horiba MIRA
Oshkosh Defense
Irobot
Qinetiq Group
Cobham
Nexter Group
Dok-Ing
Aselsan
RE2
Autonomous Solutions
ICOR Technology
Mechatroniq Systems
Robosoft
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Micro UGV
Small UGV
Medium UGV
Large UGV
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) for each application, including
Commercial
Military
Civilian
