Piston Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2022
Global Piston Market Information Report by Material, By Coating, By Vehicle Type and By Region - Global Forecast to 2022
Market Highlights:
The global piston market will be driven by the rapidly developing light weighted pistons market and the increase in the number of passenger vehicles, which require the use pistons. The increase in sales of automobiles, including both two-wheelers and four wheelers, is also expected to drive the market of pistons. The increase in demand of lightweight pistons, owing to the rise in fuel prices and the disposable income of the people, is also expected to boost the growth of the global piston market. The market is challenged by the need of the manufacturers to supply high quality pistons at low cost.
Market Research Analysis:
Among all types of coatings used in pistons, the oil shedding coating is used the most. The oil shedding coating is applied to the underside of the piston and it requires no additional manufacturing. It is intended to reduce the reciprocating weight by repelling oil quicker than an untreated part. The thermal barrier coating is applied to the top of the piston and is designed to reflect heat into the combustion chamber, thereby increasing exhaust gas velocity and greatly improving the scavenging potential.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global piston market with the highest CAGR owing to the boom in the automotive piston market resulting from the rapidly changing lifestyle, increase in the disposable income, and the extensive growth in population. The increase in adoption and sales of light weight pistons for both light commercial vehicles and the heavy commercial vehicles is also driving the growth of the market in the region.
Key Players of Piston Market:
• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.)
• Rheinmetall Automotive AG (Germany)
• MAHLE GmbH (Germany)
• Arias Pistons Ltd (U.K.)
• Shandong BinzhouBohai Piston Co., Ltd. (China)
• Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. (U.S.)
• Ming Shun Industrial Co. Ltd (Taiwan)
• Ross Racing Pistons (U.S.)
• Shriram Pistons and Rings ltd. (India)
Scope of the Report:
This study provides an overview of the global piston market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Piston market by its material, coating, vehicle type and region.
By Material
• Steel
• Aluminum
By Coating
• Thermal Barrier
• Oil Shedding
• Dry Film Lubricating
• Others
By Vehicle Type
• Passenger cars
• Light commercial vehicle
• Heavy commercial vehicle
By Region
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Rest of the World
Brief TOC for Piston Market:
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Research Objective
2.1.3 Assumptions
2.1.4 Limitations
2.2 Research Process
2.2.1 Primary Research
2.2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Market size Estimation
2.4 Forecast Model
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4 Global Piston Market, By Material
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Steel
4.3 Aluminum Glass
5 Global Piston Market, By Coating
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Thermal Barrier
5.3 Oil Shedding
5.4 Dry Film Lubricating
5.6 Others
Continue…
