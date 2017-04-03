There were 83 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,215 in the last 365 days.

Aero-engine 2017 Asia-Pacific Industry Segment By Manufacturers, Type & Forecast To 2022

Aero-engine

Asia-Pacific Aero-engine Market 2017

PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017

An aero-engine or aircraft engine is the component of the propulsion system for an aircraft that generates mechanical power. Aircraft engines are almost always either lightweight piston engines or gas turbines, except for small multi copter UAVs which are almost always electric aircraft.

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Aero-engine in Asia-Pacific Market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
GE
Pratt & Whitney
Rolls-Royce
Safran

Market Segment by Countries, covering
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
India
Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers
Piston Engine
Gas Turbine Engine
Other Engine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial Aircrafts
Military Aircrafts

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview
1.1 Aero-engine Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Piston Engine
1.2.2 Gas Turbine Engine
1.2.3 Other Engine
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Commercial Aircrafts
1.3.2 Military Aircrafts
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 GE
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Aero-engine Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 GE Aero-engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 GE News
2.2 Pratt & Whitney
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Aero-engine Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Aero-engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Pratt & Whitney News
2.3 Rolls-Royce
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Aero-engine Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Rolls-Royce Aero-engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Rolls-Royce News
2.4 Safran
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Aero-engine Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Safran Aero-engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Safran News

………..CONTINUED

