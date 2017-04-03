Mobile Application Testing Solution Global Market Segmentation, Growth Drivers , Challenges, Key Players, Scope,Context
Mobile application testing solution market is one of the growing IT markets across the globe. There has been a significant rise in number of smartphone users and adaptation of high-end technology devices across the globe which will further expected to raise the opportunity for m-commerce sector over the forecast period 2016-2023.
Increasing number of mobile application developers, competition to obtain high quality, fast testing solutions coupled with introduction of new user friendly interface applications etc. are few of the factors that are projected to make mobile application testing solution market more competitive in nature.
Further, to meet the consumer expectation out of mobile application, the market players are under direct pressure and continuously working towards new solutions, hence a spur in the mobile application testing is projected to be seen in near future.
Market Segmentation:
The Mobile application testing solution market is segmented as follows:
Demand Analyis By Products
Manual Testing tools
Automated Testing Tools
Demand Analysis By Services
Development and implementation
Consulting
Support
Demand Analysis By Platform
Android
iOS
Windows
RIM
Others
Demand Analysis By End-user
Residential
Corporate
By Region
The Mobile application testing solution market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia)
Rest of World
Growth Drivers and challenges
Rising penetration of smartphone users and other electronic gadgets is expected to spur the demand for mobile application testing solution across the globe over the forecast period of 2016-2023. Further, issues caused from the diversified devices, availability of high-end smartphone and tablets in market with different operating systems and user interfaces etc. are expected to fuel the demand of mobile application testing solution during the forecast period of 2016-2023.
Additionally, growing popularity of automated testing solutions that provide better quality testing would further force IT companies to opt for automated testing technology.
However, higher demand of interactive testing over automated testing is expected to be a challenge for the mobile application testing solution industry globally.
Market size & forecast
The mobile application testing solution market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.88% during the forecast period 2016-2023. The mobile application testing solution market is expected to reach at a decent number by 2023 from USD 2.4 Billion in 2016.
On the regional platform, North America mobile application testing solution market is expected to showcase a healthy growth; registering a CAGR of 18.23% during the forecast period of 2016-2023.
Maintaining the same trend, Asia-pacific region is expected to be the second largest region for the mobile application testing solution after North America. On the back of spiked smartphone penetration in the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of >20% over the forecast period 2016-2023 due to rise in numbers of smartphone users across the region.
Key Players
The key players of mobile application testing solution across the globe as follows:
CA Technologies
Cognizant Technology Solution Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Perfecto Mobile
Jamo solutions
