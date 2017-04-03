Global HIV Drug / Medicine Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.93% During 2017 – 2023

HIV Drug market is one of the growing drug markets across the globe. There has been a significant rise in number of HIV population worldwide.

PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global HIV Drug Market OverviewHIV Drug market is one of the growing drug markets across the globe. There has been a significant rise in number of HIV population worldwide. On the other hand, increase in number of cases of infection transmission through contaminated needles or infected blood has been registered in last few years. Breast milk, unprotected sex is the most common & big route of HIV to infect a large number of population across the globe and decrease the immunity of protection against infections.Several government initiatives have been started and awareness programs are entertained in order to minimize the burden of HIV across the globe. Improvements in medicinal therapies like antiretroviral therapy (ART) which are also affordable for the patients suffering from HIV helps in the overall care and also increasing life expectancy of the patients. In 2014, 25 antivirals, 16 vaccines and 3 gene therapies have been introduced in the U.S. to improve treatment facilities with better and effective cure. Several drugs have been recently licensed for the treatment of HIV-1 infected patients. These new drugs include CCR5 co-receptor antagonist which is using for the patients those have developed resistance from previous drugs and therapies. New developments and introduction of effective and affordable therapies is expected to expand the demand for HIV drugs over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2023.Market size and forecastThe HIV Drug market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period 2015-2023. The HIV Drug market is expected to reach USD 38.01 Billion by 2023 from USD 26.9 Billion in 2015.The U.S. is expected to showcase a lucrative growth in HIV Drug market in the forecast period and HIV Drug market is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion during the forecast period i.e. 2015-2023 in the region. HIV Drug market is expected to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period 2015-2023 due to introduction of new and effective drugs with less side-effect which will spur the demand for HIV drugs across the globe.Market SegmentationGlobal HIV Drug Market is further segmented on the basis of drugs type as follows:Demand Analysis By Original DrugsDemand Analysis By Generic DrugsDemand Analysis By Drugs TypeMulti class combination productsNucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitorsNon-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitorsEntry inhibitors - CCR5 co-receptor antagonistFusion inhibitorsProtease inhibitorsHIV integrase strand transfer inhibitorsBy RegionHIV Drug Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:North America (United States / U.S., Canada) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisLatin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisWestern and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisAsia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of Asia) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisMiddle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisGrowth Drivers and challengesLack of awareness in under developed nations towards protected sex is likely to further raise the population suffering from HIV which is further believed to increase the growth of HIV drug market across the globe during the forecast period 2015-2023. Advancement in healthcare and drug technology due to huge funding in Research and Development sector would help the companies to develop more effective drugs to restrict the dysfunctions and loss of immunity in the human body and is expected to grow the demand of HIV drug and further enforce the market of HIV drug globally.Further, governmental initiatives and rising awareness towards HIV and its carrier is anticipated to propel the demand for HIV drug market over the forecast period 2015-2023 globally. Apart from this, huge funding from the governmental authorities to provide better facilities and cure at affordable cost will make buyers to adopt the precautions related to HIV which is expected to propel further expand the demand of HIV drug market globally. Availability of Anti-retroviral Therapy (ART) with efficient fixed-dose combination reduces the burden of taking excess of pills to keep the infection inactive on the human body which helps the patients to opt these therapies with minimized number of dose. These therapies are expected to grow the demand of HIV Drug over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2023.However, lack of availability of better and effective cure for HIV in low income countries would be a challenge for the HIV drug market during the forecast period. It has been notified that major population of HIV infected people is present in Sub-Saharan Africa region where the healthcare facilities are expensive for most of the population due to low disposable income which is expected to hinder the growth of HIV drug market.Generic drugs present in the market are not affordable for the population of low income nations as manufacturing of drugs through original patents is expected to raise the cost of HIV drugs which would be a huge restraint for the HIV drug market. Key PlayersThe key developers of HIV Drugs across the globe as follows:GlaxoSmithKlineCompany OverviewKey Product OfferingsBusiness StrategySWOT AnalysisFinancialsJohnson and JohnsonMerckHetero DrugsGilead SciencesScope and ContextOverview of the Parent MarketAnalyst ViewSegmentationThe Global HIV Drug market is segmented as follows:By Original Drugs Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy Generic Drugs Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy Drugs Type Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy RegionsNorth America (U.S., Canada) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis……Continued