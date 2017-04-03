Global Kombucha Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
The Global Kombucha Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Kombucha industry
The Global Kombucha Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Kombucha industry.
Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Kombucha market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.
Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states importexport, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions, and other regions.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Kombucha industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Kombucha 1
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Kombucha 1
1.1.1 Definition of Kombucha 1
1.1.2 Specifications of Kombucha 1
1.1.3 Development and Research of Kombucha 2
1.2 Classification of Kombucha 2
1.3 Applications of Kombucha 4
1.4 Industry Chain Structure of Kombucha 5
1.5 Industry Overview and Major Regions Status of Kombucha 5
1.5.1 Industry Overview of Kombucha 5
1.5.2 Global Major Regions Status of Kombucha 6
1.6 Industry Policy Analysis of Kombucha 6
1.7 Industry News Analysis of Kombucha 7
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Kombucha 9
2.1 Raw Material Suppliers and Price Analysis of Kombucha 9
2.1.1 Water for Kombucha 9
2.1.2 Tea for Kombucha 10
2.1.3 Sugar for Kombucha 12
2.1.4 Flavorings for Kombucha 14
2.2 Equipment Suppliers and Price Analysis of Kombucha 15
2.3 Labor Cost Analysis of Kombucha 17
2.3.1 USA Labor Cost Analysis 17
2.3.2 EU Labor Costs Analysis 18
2.3.3 China Labor Costs Analysis 20
2.4 Other Costs Analysis of Kombucha 21
2.4.1 USA Other Cost Analysis 21
2.4.2 Europe Other Cost Analysis 23
2.4.3 China Other Cost Analysis 24
2.5 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Kombucha 26
2.6 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Kombucha 27
…….
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Kombucha 69
8.1 GT’s Kombucha 69
8.1.1 Company Profile 69
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 70
8.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 71
8.2 KeVita 73
8.2.1 Company Profile 73
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 74
8.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 75
8.3 The Humm Kombucha 76
8.3.1 Company Profile 76
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 77
8.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 78
8.4 Live Soda Kombucha 79
8.4.1 Company Profile 79
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 80
8.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 81
8.5 Red Bull 83
8.5.1 Company Profile 83
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 84
8.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 84
8.6 Kombucha Wonder Drink 86
8.6.1 Company Profile 86
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 87
8.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 88
8.7 Townshend’s Tea 90
8.7.1 Company Profile 90
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 91
8.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 92
8.8 Celestial Seasonings 93
8.8.1 Company Profile 93
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 94
8.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 95
8.9 Kosmic Kombucha 96
8.9.1 Company Profile 96
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 97
8.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 98
8.10 HIGH COUNTRY 100
8.10.1 Company Profile 100
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 101
8.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 101
8.11 NessAlla Kombucha 103
8.11.1 Company Profile 103
8.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 104
8.11.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 104
8.12 Reed’s 106
8.12.1 Company Profile 106
8.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 107
8.12.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 107
8.13 Buchi Kombucha 109
8.13.1 Company Profile 109
8.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 110
8.13.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 110
Continued....
