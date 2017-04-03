Global Smart Labels - Market Share, Trend, Segmentation, Growth, Insight Research, Analysis and Forecast 2022
Global Smart Labels Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.06% over the period 2015 to 2021.PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Labels Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.06% over the period 2015 to 2021. This double-digit growth is on account of increasing application of smart labels across different industry verticals. Benefits like reliability and simple functionality are further driving the demand for these labels. Other advantages of smart labels are theft protection and prevention against counterfeiting, which will further boost the demand for these labels over the forecast period. Retail industry accounts for the bulk of smart labels demand and with increasing investment in this sector in developing economies, the sector will continue to maintain its dominance in smart labels market over next half a decade.
The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.
Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of Smart Labels solutions. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.
Thirdly, Smart Labels market has been segmented on the basis of technology and end user industry. Under different smart label technologies, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), Chip Radio Frequency Identification, Chipless Radio Frequency Identification, Non EAS/RFID among others have been covered. By end user industry, this market has been segmented into Healthcare, FMCG, Transport and Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others; detailed comprehensive forecast with analysis has also been covered as part of this section.
Important regions for vendors in terms of market size is covered through detailed geographical segmentation. Geographical regions covered as a part of this section are Americas (North and South America), Europe Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.
Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Zebra Technologies, SMARTRAC and Alien Technology along with several other players.
