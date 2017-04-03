Asia-Pacific Antivirus Software Industry Segment By Applications, Product Type And Forecast To 2022
Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Antivirus Software in Asia-Pacific Market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Symantec
McAfee
Trend Micro
AVG
Avast Software
ESET
Bitdefender
Fortinet
F-Secure
G DATA Software
Avira
Qihoo 360
Kaspersky
Panda Security
Quick Heal
Comodo
Microsoft
Rising
Cheetah Mobile
AhnLab
Market Segment by Countries, covering
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Market Segment by Type, covers
Type 1
Type 2
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Individual Users
Enterprise Users
Government Users
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Antivirus Software Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Type 1
1.2.2 Type 2
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Individual Users
1.3.2 Enterprise Users
1.3.3 Government Users
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Symantec
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Symantec Antivirus Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Symantec News
2.2 McAfee
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 McAfee Antivirus Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 McAfee News
2.3 Trend Micro
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Trend Micro Antivirus Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Trend Micro News
………..CONTINUED
