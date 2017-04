Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Global Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market 2017 Sales, Supply, Demand & Analysis Forecast to 2022”.

Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market 2017"Water-soluble vitamins. These vitamins pass in and out of the body easily. Most do not build up in the body's cells. Water-soluble vitamins include vitamin C and the B vitamins: thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin, folic acid, and B12.Fat-soluble vitamins. These vitamins are stored in the body's cells and do not pass out of the body as easily as water-soluble vitamins do. Fat-soluble vitamins include vitamins A, D, E, and K. Minerals. These include calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, and zinc."Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Vitamin & Mineral Supplement in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversGeneral Nutrition Centers, Inc.AMWAYPuritan's PridePharmaviteJamiesonWebber NaturalsPfizer Inc.Daiichi SankyoEisaiSalus-HausDSMHainan YangshengtangCSPC Pharmaceutical GroupSanofi ChinaMarket Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (USA, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, coversMultivitaminSingle VitaminMulti MineralSingle MineralMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoMenWomenChildrenOthers