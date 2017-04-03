Global Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market 2017 Sales, Supply, Demand & Analysis Forecast to 2022
Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market 2017
"Water-soluble vitamins. These vitamins pass in and out of the body easily. Most do not build up in the body's cells. Water-soluble vitamins include vitamin C and the B vitamins: thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin, folic acid, and B12.
Fat-soluble vitamins. These vitamins are stored in the body's cells and do not pass out of the body as easily as water-soluble vitamins do. Fat-soluble vitamins include vitamins A, D, E, and K. Minerals. These include calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, and zinc."
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Vitamin & Mineral Supplement in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
General Nutrition Centers, Inc.
AMWAY
Puritan’s Pride
Pharmavite
Jamieson
Webber Naturals
Pfizer Inc.
Daiichi Sankyo
Eisai
Salus-Haus
DSM
Hainan Yangshengtang
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Sanofi China
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Multivitamin
Single Vitamin
Multi Mineral
Single Mineral
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Men
Women
Children
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Multivitamin
1.2.2 Single Vitamin
1.2.3 Multi Mineral
1.2.4 Single Mineral
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Men
1.3.2 Women
1.3.3 Children
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 General Nutrition Centers, Inc.
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 General Nutrition Centers, Inc. Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 AMWAY
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 AMWAY Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Puritan’s Pride
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Puritan’s Pride Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Pharmavite
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
………….
3 Global Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market Competition, by Manufacturer
3.1 Global Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.2 Global Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Manufacturer Market Share
3.3.2 Top 6 Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Manufacturer Market Share
3.4 Market Competition Trend
...…..Continued
