Bottled Water Products Market to Reach$329.6 Billion with 8.57% CAGR Forecast to 2022
Some of the key players in the Bottled Water Products Market include Nestle Waters, Fonti Di Vinadio S.P.A., Mountain Valley Spring Company LLCPUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bottled Water Products Market
The Global Bottled Water Products Market is estimated to be $170.7 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $329.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.57% from 2014 to 2022. The factors favoring the market growth are rising health concerns, increasing disposable income and availability of water in different flavors and innovative packaging. However factors such as substitution by low cost tap water and contamination of water are restraining the market growth.
The Global Bottled Water Products Market is segmented by product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Still Water, Carbonated Water, Flavored and Functional Water. By geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. By volume and value, Asia Pacific is the market leader.
Some of the key players in the Bottled Water Products Market include Nestle Waters, Fonti Di Vinadio S.P.A., Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC, Coca-Cola Company, Ajegroup SA, PepsiCo Inc, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd, CG Roxane, Groupe Danone and Grupo Vichy Catalan
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Research Scope
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Bottled Water Products Market, By Product
5.1 Still Water
5.2 Carbonated Water
5.3 Flavored Water
5.4 Functional Water
Continued…..
