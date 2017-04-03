Cyber Security Market to Reach $224.48 Billion with 14.84% CAGR Forecast to 2022
The key players in the Global Cyber Security Market are BAE Systems PLC, The Boeing Company, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, Cisco Systems IncPUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cyber Security Market
The Global Cyber Security market is estimated at $74.2 billion and is expected to reach $224.48 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period 2014-2022. Growing cyber crimes which may cause the loss of intellectual and financial assets is the key driving factor for the growth of cyber security market. Cybercrime is generating market opportunity for small cyber specialty companies. The government is increasing its investments in sophisticated cyber security technologies. Unique attention is being given to secure the Internet of Things through federally-sponsored research in cyber-physical systems. Small businesses can use these vehicles to get involved in the government cyber security market. Antivirus and Antimalware solution is likely to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period.
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/222000-global-cyber-security-market-outlook-2014-2022
The Global Cyber Security Market is segmented on the basis of Solution, Security type, Service, application and Geography. On the basis of Solution, the market is segregated into Web Filtering, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Security and Vulnerability Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (Ids/Ips), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Firewall, Encryption, Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation, Disaster Recovery, Data Loss Protection (DLP), Anti virus and Anti malware, White listing and Others. On the basis of Security type, the market is categorized into Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Wireless Security and Industrial Control Systems Security. The market is segmented on the basis of service into Training and Education, Risk and Threat Assessment, Managed Security Services (MSS, Design and Integration, Consulting. Global Cyber Security Market by Application is segregated into Telecom and IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government and Public Utilities, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence and Others. Global Cyber Security Market by geography is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
The key players in the Global Cyber Security Market are BAE Systems PLC, The Boeing Company, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Computer Sciences Corporation, Dell Inc, Finmeccanica spa, General Dynamics Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/222000-global-cyber-security-market-outlook-2014-2022
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Research Scope
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
If you have any enquiry before buying a copy of this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/222000-global-cyber-security-market-outlook-2014-2022
5 Global Cyber Security Market, By Solution,
5.1 Web Filtering
5.2 Unified Threat Management (UTM)
5.3 Security and Vulnerability Management
5.4 Risk and Compliance Management
5.5 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (Ids/Ips)
5.6 Identity and Access Management (IAM)
5.7 Firewall
5.8 Encryption
5.9 Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation
5.10 Disaster Recovery
5.11 Data Loss Protection (DLP)
5.12 Anti virus and Anti malware
5.13 White listing
5.14 Others
Continued…..
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here