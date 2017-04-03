Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Automotive Parts Die Casting market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturerPUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Gibbs Die-casting Group
Rockman Industries
Texas Die-casting
Ryobi Die-Casting
Tyche Diecast
Dynacast
Castwel Auto parts
Endurance Group
Sandhar Technologies
Kinetic Die-casting
Ningbo Parison Die-casting
Mino Industry
Sipra Engineers
Sunbeam Auto
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Parts Die Casting in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Aluminum Die Casting
Zinc Die Casting
Magnesium Die Casting
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Parts Die Casting for each application, including
Body Assemblies
Engine Parts
Transmission Parts
Others
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Research Report 2017
1 Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Parts Die Casting
1.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Aluminum Die Casting
1.2.4 Zinc Die Casting
1.2.5 Magnesium Die Casting
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Segment by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Parts Die Casting Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Body Assemblies
1.3.3 Engine Parts
1.3.4 Transmission Parts
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Parts Die Casting (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……
7 Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Gibbs Die-casting Group
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Gibbs Die-casting Group Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Rockman Industries
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Rockman Industries Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Texas Die-casting
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Texas Die-casting Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Ryobi Die-Casting
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Ryobi Die-Casting Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Tyche Diecast
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Tyche Diecast Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Dynacast
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Dynacast Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Castwel Auto parts
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Castwel Auto parts Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Endurance Group
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Endurance Group Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Sandhar Technologies
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Sandhar Technologies Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Kinetic Die-casting
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Automotive Parts Die Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Kinetic Die-casting Automotive Parts Die Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Ningbo Parison Die-casting
7.12 Mino Industry
7.13 Sipra Engineers
7.14 Sunbeam Auto
Continued....
