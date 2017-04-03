BOGOTA ACTRESS CONVINCES US FILM TO SHOOT IN COLOMBIA
Over the next few months, the producers continued to talk with Jurado, and she finally persuaded them to change where they were going to shoot the film and ended up being cast in the lead role of Ana. Producer Taylor King, “Camila is a very strong willed actress in all the right ways. When she believes in something, she puts all her energy in making it happen.”
“Coffee with Ana” was shot last January, in Bogota, San Gil, Socorro and Barichara. The film will premier, this June, on Amazon in the USA, UK, Germany and Japan. The producers are currently talking with Colombian distributors to find the best way to release the film in Colombia.
The romantic comedy follows Daniel, the son of an US coffee bean importer and Ana, the daughter of the coffee bean exporter as they travel through Colombia, trying to mend a pending business split between the two companies.
Producer Sean King, “We knew we would save money shooting the project in Colombia, but what we didn’t expect was how great the people would be. From the first day of production, we met amazing, friendly and welcoming people.” Plans are under way to shoot another project in Colombia early 2018.
New Zealand Son Films is based in Los Angeles and produces independent television series and feature films. The producers will be returning to Colombia April 24-27, 2017 to meet with distribution partners and shoot US press interviews with Jurado.
For additional information, or to set up an interview with Sean King, Taylor King or Camila Jurado, please email Sean King. Photos http://www.newzealandsonfilms.com/coffee-with-ana.html
Sean King
New Zealand Son Films
(424) 265-0673
email us here