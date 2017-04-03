Pica9 Founder Featured in ANA Magazine Article About Digital Asset Management
Kevin Groome Shares Key to Marketing Consistency at Distributed Brands in Recent Interview with Association of National Advertisers.
Quoted in “Get on the DAM Train” published by the Association of National Advertisers, Groome explains that he's seen dozens of multi-location brands struggle with the same things over his 20+ years of experience in distributed marketing.
He told the ANA that designers and marketers at headquarters want to be in control of every aspect of marketing: from national efforts down to the last coupon used by local affiliates.
But what they find in reality is that consistency is really elusive. Three hundred or 2000 locations all demanding their own marketing content quickly leaves the marketers' desire for perfection in the dust.
Groome reveals in the ANA interview that brand managers really have no choice when it comes to distributed marketing. Franchisees, dealers and other local partners will do the marketing they want to – regardless of if the brand says it's OK or not.
His advice for brand managers is to accept the situation.
“You're going to let go of some of the perfectionism that has often characterized the advertising business,” Groome says, “but you'll get more flexibility at the local level."
The secret ingredient to keep brand managers in control of this potentially chaotic environment is Digital Asset Management.
As he told the ANA in the interview, Groome contends that Distributed Digital Asset Management platforms, like Pica9’s CampaignDrive, are uniquely suited to address the compliance and consistency issues that multi-location brands must deal with.
With a DAM system, more flexible marketing materials can actually lead to better brand consistency.
"When you get that virtuous cycle going, they start using and complying with the brand voice more, rather than trying to invent their own."
