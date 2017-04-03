NY Legislator Joins Call to Abolish Governor Cuomo’s Justice Center

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

The agency is legalized obstruction of justice and it needs to be abolished.” — Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti.

DELMAR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent scathing New York State Comptroller Audit of the Justice Center http://osc.state.ny.us/audits/allaudits/093017/15s61.pdf#search=%20Justice%20Center and the recent Judges decision that Governor Cuomo’s appointed Special Prosecutor is operating unconstitutionally http://news10.com/2017/03/30/sex-abuse-charges-dismissed-against-local-teacher/ , Assemblyman Tom Abinanti has now introduced legislation to abolish the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, Assembly bill A7014.“After four years, it is clear that the Justice Center is ineffective and has not protected or improved care for people with disabilities,” said Assemblyman Abinanti. The Justice Center was previously called the Commission on Quality of Care and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities before it was simply renamed following the award winning New York Times investigative series titled “Abused & Used” which was a runner up for a Pulitzer Prize http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html?_r=1& This horrific and corrupt State agency has a history of covering-up the vast majority of crimes, including criminally negligent deaths of people with disabilities. It has succeeded to date in this criminal scheme by making sure that most reported physical and sexual assault crimes and deaths are never reported to local police or ever criminally investigated. District Attorney’s, as well as County Medical Examiners and Coroners are rarely notified. The purposeful bypassing of the 911 call systems and local authorities in place throughout every community ensures that vital evidence needed for prosecutions are not obtained or retained, protecting the criminals, not the disabled. There has been nothing even close to this level of criminal cover-ups and wide-scale fraud in the history of New York State.Attached are some sections of Assemblyman Tom Abinanti’s recent press release, “There have been reports that the Justice Center has failed to ensure prosecution of serious cases of abuse and neglect- and reports that its regulations have hampered reasonable operation of agencies attempting to assist people with special needs. In a 2016 article by Buzzfeed, it was reported that more than 92% of substantiated cases in the most severe categories of abuse in 2015 were not prosecuted. “Under the cover of enforcing the law, the Justice Center is thwarting criminal investigations,” said Assemblyman Abinanti. “The agency is legalized obstruction of justice and it needs to be abolished.”“The Justice Center’s prosecutors are appointed by the Governor and many of its investigations have been contracted out to departments of the state government that license its facilities.The New York State Supreme Court sitting in Albany County has dismissed a criminal case brought by the Justice Center and questioned the constitutionality of the Justice Center’s prosecuting criminal cases.After a three year audit of the agency, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli criticized the Justice Center for its failure to supply records to the Comptroller’s auditors and family members. The Comptroller also criticized the Justice Center’s delay in completing investigations and its failure to blacklist serial abusers. In 2015 Disability Rights New York (DRNY), an independent watchdog, sued the Justice Center in Federal court for failure to hand over records of its investigations in accordance with federal law. DRNY won the lawsuit, but the Justice Center appealed the decision and has not complied with the ruling. “We had to give it time to fail and it has done that,” Abinanti said.”The so called Justice Center is not a Justice Center, but instead is a fraudulent whitewash entity where thousands of reported crimes and deaths of innocent people with disabilities are covered-up and literally disappear with the knowledge of the Governor. This State agency ran by Cuomo must be shut down now and everyone involved in the multiple State and federal crimes held fully accountable for these heinous and despicable crimes. Swift federal criminal and civil right investigations also must occur due to the fact that multiple State agencies under the governor’s authority are looking the other way in attempts to protect and shield the governor and other top State officials.No longer can people with disabilities in New York State be treated as a lesser valuable group of people and denied their basic rights to 911 emergency services and emergency assistance or to have their cases heard in court. Bypassing the 911 call systems and keeping almost everything internal is not only an obstruction of justice, but is also preventing our most vulnerable from receiving immediate emergency police assistance causing many deaths. These discriminatory practices are denying this special group of people their equal right to equal protection of laws which also denies them justice. This is dead wrong and it is discrimination in civil rights. Stand with us for "equal rights" and "civil rights" for people with disabilities in New York State and throughout our great country by signing our petition at www.jonathancareyfoundation.org . No longer can 911 be bypassed. 911 call systems must be immediately called by all mandated reporters regarding all physical and sexual abuse, gross negligence of care, significant and suspicious injuries and when a person with a disability is in medical distress or has stopped breathing.

