CPG Salon LLC is awarded “Care Beyond Beauty” registration with the United States Trademark Office

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of high-value outsourced salon services for retirement communities has been issued Trademark Serial Number 87008767 for “Care Beyond Beauty”.

Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Care Beyond Beauty solidifies what our company and mission are about. It reflects the culture and quality of professionals we hire that harness the passion for caring about our senior clients.”

Schemers further says, “In addition, the Care Beyond Beauty mission travels outside our concept salons as our stylists volunteer their time at hospice locations to ensure beauty and dignity come together during a difficult time.”

CPG Salon provides high-value outsourced salon services to senior community providers. CPG builds productive relationships with senior retirement communities while serving the needs of senior residents. Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon focuses on providing excellence in services to communities, building rapport and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.

